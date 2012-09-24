FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Penske Truck Leasing notes 'BBB+'
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Penske Truck Leasing notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP's (PTL)
senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'. The size of the notes is expected to be up to $2
billion and have 3.5 and 5.5 year maturities. Proceeds will be used to repay
borrowings on the company's bank revolver and General Electric Capital
Corporation (GECC) credit facility.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

PTL currently has a Stable Rating Outlook, which reflects Fitch's expectation 
for strong liquidity, higher capitalization, and earnings growth in 2012 driven 
by an increase in commercial rental volumes, higher vehicle sale gains, 
improvement in contractual lease activity, and organic growth in logistics. 

Fitch believes positive rating momentum could result from demonstrated access to
the unsecured markets through market cycles, increased funding diversification, 
reduced leverage, and operating performance that is consistent with Fitch's 
expectations and broader industry performance.

Negative rating action could be driven by an inability to economically access 
the unsecured markets, a decline in earnings and/or free cash flow beyond 
Fitch's expectations, deterioration in asset quality, an inability to realize 
residual values on used vehicles, a reduction in liquidity or an extended 
increase in leverage beyond the targeted range. 

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, PTL is a leading
provider of full service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance and 
logistics services. PTL is a partnership between GECC (49.9%), Penske 
Corporation (41.1%) and Penske Automotive Group (9%). 

Fitch expects to assign the following rating:

Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP:
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Existing ratings for Penske are as follows:   

Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP 
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+'; 
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

