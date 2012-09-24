FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms TriZetto Group 'B' rating
September 24, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms TriZetto Group 'B' rating

Overview
     -- U.S. health care information technology provider TriZetto Group is 
proposing to issue $150 million of second-lien term loan to refinance the 
outstanding debt under its revolver ($50 million as of September 2012) and to 
fund future acquisitions. 
     -- We are assigning a CCC+' issue-level rating and a '6' recovery rating 
to the company's second-lien term loan. 
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'B' 
issue-level rating on its first-lien credit facilities.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TriZetto's good 
recurring revenue base and consistent profitability will result in stable 
operating performance, offsetting leverage which we consider high for the 
rating.

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Denver-based health care information technology 
(HCIT) provider TriZetto Group Inc. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and a '6' recovery 
rating to the company's $150 million second-lien term due 2019. The '6' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery 
in the event of payment default.

We also affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit 
facilities comprising a $650 million term loan due 2018 and a $85 million 
revolving credit facility due 2016. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged 
and indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 
event of payment default.
 
Rationale
The ratings on TriZetto reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company 
will maintain good revenue growth in fiscal 2012 and 2013 after weak 2011 
operating results, because of strong bookings and high backlog in recent 
quarters. We believe that the company will continue to have a "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile, partly because of accreting preferred stock 
which we view as debt. Standard & Poor's also assesses the company's business 
risk profile as "weak" and its liquidity as "adequate."

We consider TriZetto's business risk profile weak. TriZetto is a HCIT provider 
that develops enterprise software solutions and provides outsourcing and 
consulting services to health care payers and providers. The company is a 
relatively small participant in a market that features large health care plans 
with proprietary in-house solutions and large stand-alone software providers 
with greater financial resources. The acquisition of Gateway EDI, completed in 
early 2011, somewhat diversified its revenue base through penetration of the 
health care provider market, but this segment remains small overall despite 
good recent growth. However, TriZetto maintains good revenue visibility, with 
more than 60% of its revenues recurring from software maintenance contracts, 
outsourcing contracts, and consulting services, and a strong, diversified 
customer base with long-term relationships. 

TriZetto's business risk profile also reflects its acquisitive growth strategy 
and the ongoing business model transition. We expect TriZetto to continue to 
make tuck-in acquisitions, which we believe will target markets that are 
faster-growth but have limited profitability in initial years. The company's 
business model transition from a traditional upfront license and 
implementation sales to "full stack solution" sales poses additional potential 
risks as well as opportunities. Still, we don't expect these dynamics to hurt 
TriZetto's business profile over the next 12 months.

TriZetto's latest-12-month revenues increased 14%, partly because of good 
growth in the provider (ex-Gateway) segment. However, its EBITDA margin is 
meaningfully lower versus a year ago, reflecting investments in certain 
business segments and lower margin contributions from the provider segment. 
Although growth on the payer side has been relatively weak in recent years, we 
anticipate that stronger bookings and higher backlog built up in recent 
quarters will result in good revenue growth in fiscal 2012 and into fiscal 
2013. We also expect flat to slightly lower EBITDA margin in the near term 
because of ongoing investments and the full stack solution rollout.

We view TriZetto's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Leverage, pro 
forma for the new debt issuance, is in the low-8x area and includes 
approximately 2.5x turn for a sizable, accreting preferred stock which, 
although it has some equity-like characteristics, we treat as debt. Even 
though we expect some reduction in funded debt through modest amortization and 
an annual mandatory prepayment of up to 50% of excess cash flow, leverage is 
unlikely to improve meaningfully in the next 12 to 24 months unless 
accompanied by strong EBITDA growth, because of the accreting preferred stock.

Liquidity
Liquidity is adequate, with cash in excess of $100 million, an undrawn 
revolving credit facility of $85 million post the refinancing, and expected 
positive funds from operations. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt 
amortization of $7 million per year, moderate working capital needs, and 
capital expenditures in excess of $50 million. 

Our assessment of TriZetto's liquidity profile incorporates the following 
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the 
next 12 to 24 months.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive in the next 12 to 24 months, even 
with a 15% decline in estimated EBITDA in the next 12 months. 
     -- We expect TriZetto to generate moderately positive free operating cash 
flow in fiscal 2012, supported by consistent operating earnings, predictable 
capital expenditures, and positive working capital management in the second 
half of 2012. 
     -- The current rating does not incorporate additional material 
debt-financed acquisitions.
     -- There are no significant debt maturities in the next 12 months.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TriZetto, to be 
published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook on TriZetto reflects our expectation that the 
company will generate positive revenue and EBITDA growth in the next 12 
months, supported by a strong backlog and high revenue visibility. The 
company's current leverage profile and an acquisitive growth strategy limit a 
possible upgrade. 

We believe the company's leverage profile will remain high because of the 
accreting preferred stock, unless offset by a meaningful EBITDA expansion. We 
would consider a lower rating if revenue growth stagnates or EBITDA margin 
erodes meaningfully over the next 12 months, such that leverage approaches 9x 
on a sustained basis. 

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged

TriZetto Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                   B/Stable/--    
 Senior Secured                            B              
   Recovery Rating                         3              

New Rating

TriZetto Group Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $150 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 2019   CCC+    
   Recovery Rating                          6

