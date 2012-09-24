FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Spectrum Brands Inc
September 24, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Spectrum Brands Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Madison, Wis.-based Spectrum Brands Inc. (B/Positive/--) are currently not affected by rumors that the company may acquire the hardware and home-improvement business of Stanley Black & Decker for about $1.5 billion.

However, if the rumors turn out to be true, we may revise our positive outlook to stable or negative, depending on our assessment of Spectrum Brands’ financial and business risk profiles. If the transaction occurs and if it is primarily financed with debt, we would anticipate pro forma debt leverage to rise to low- to mid-5x, from 4.1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
