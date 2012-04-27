FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. natural resources cos ratings are stable
April 27, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. natural resources cos ratings are stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 2012 rating outlook for U.S.
natural resources companies is predominantly stable, as more than 70% of the
companies we rate in the sector have stable outlooks, according to an Industry
Report Card published earlier today on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S.
Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual
Recovery," says that we expect generally steady or slightly stronger credit
ratios for most companies in the sector amid gradual improvement in the domestic
economy.	
	
When analyzing U.S. natural resources companies, we focus on economic 	
indicators that correlate the most with construction, industrial production, 	
and consumer spending. Risks to the forecast include turmoil in the Middle 	
East and sovereign debt worries. However, we view the risk of another 	
recession to be waning; we now estimate the probability at 20%--down from 25% 	
in February and 40% in September 2011.	
	
We expect the credit quality of companies serving the recovering residential 	
construction end markets to finally begin improving, while companies serving 	
export markets could face greater difficulties because of economic weakness in 	
Europe and slowing growth in China and other emerging markets.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

