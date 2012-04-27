FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises HSBC Bank (Uruguay) outlook to positive
April 27, 2012

TEXT-Fitch revises HSBC Bank (Uruguay) outlook to positive

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A.'s ratings as
detailed at the end of this release and revised the Rating Outlook on its
foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive
from Stable following the same rating action on Uruguay sovereign ratings
announced by Fitch on April 24, 2012. 	
	
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs are constrained by the sovereign ratings and further 	
rating actions will mirror any rating action on the sovereign. The bank's 	
foreign currency IDR is at the country ceiling, while its local currency IDR is 	
two notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign. These ratings, along with the	
bank's support rating, reflect the bank's solid ownership structure and its 	
shareholder's strong commitment to the bank, despite the bank's small size and 	
modest profitability and capitalization. 	
	
In 2007, the bank launched an expansion plan, with ambitious targets in terms of	
market share in lending to local individuals and companies. Although the 	
majority of the hefty investments required by this plan have already been made, 	
these will still affect the bank's profitability over the next one or two years,	
but will then bear fruit. Therefore, HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s net income remained 	
negative in 2011, affected also by foreign exchange losses related to the banks 	
asset position in U.S. dollars. On the other hand, the bank's net interest 	
revenue and fee income are growing strongly in line with the growth of its 	
activities, and Fitch expects this trend to continue in the next few years. 	
	
Asset quality is healthy. At end-2011, past due loans (more than 60 days 	
overdue, as per the local definition) represented only 0.49% of the total and 	
loan loss reserve coverage was sound.	
	
	
The primary funding sources are customer deposits, which grew by 36.3% in 2011, 	
fuelled by a strong increase in resident deposits. Liquidity remains high, and 	
is enhanced by credit lines available from HSBC USA. 	
	
The bank's capitalization is modest, in line with the HSBC Group's strategy of 	
minimizing excess capital in its subsidiaries. However, the bank's expansion 	
plan contemplates regular capital injections as needed. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s 	
equity represented only 5.52% of total assets and its Fitch Core capital ratio 	
was 7.90% at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch believes that the strength of its parent 	
compensates for this, as demonstrated by the various capital increases carried 	
out since 2003.	
	
HSBC Bank (Uruguay) offers personal banking services as well as commercial 	
banking services to important clients of the HSBC Group. Bank (Uruguay) is fully	
owned by HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary	
of HSBC Holdings Plc.	
	
Fitch has affirmed HSBC (Uruguay)'s ratings as follows:	
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; 	
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; 	
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(uy)';	
--Support rating at '2'.	
	
The Rating Outlook on the IDRs is revised to Positive from Stable, the same as 	
on the sovereign's IDR's, and the Outlook on the national long-term rating 	
remains Stable.	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
