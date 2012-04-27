TEXT-S&P: U.S. refiners likely to be stable in 2012

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the U.S. refiners it rates were able to post strong financial results overall in 2011, and most companies' credit ratios strengthened significantly, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect titled, "Market Conditions Should Support U.S. Refiners In 2012 But The Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Unfavorable." We anticipate market conditions to remain favorable in 2012, keeping refiners' financial performance in line with that in 2011. Our baseline forecast of continuing slow economic growth in 2012 and 2013 should translate into a slight increase in demand for refining products. However, feedstock costs are rising and will likely remain volatile for the next few years. Our short-term credit outlook for the U.S. refining and marketing industry is stable. Yet we remain less optimistic for refiners' prospects over the long run. Industry fundamentals remain unfriendly, threatening refiners' long-term profitability. Under our baseline economic assumptions, we expect consolidated revenues in the refining industry to remain flat-to-slightly higher in 2012. We expect margins to remain flat because higher and volatile feedstock costs may offset the positive effect of lower operating costs from better capacity utilization rates. As a result, we expect credit ratios in 2012 to remain broadly stable versus 2011 for most companies in the sector. We anticipate the majority of the companies in the sector to be cash flow neutral in 2012. In addition, our assessment of liquidity for most U.S. refiners is "adequate" to "strong," so we expect companies to draw down on their large cash balances to fund any moderate shortfall in cash flow from operations or to cover working capital needs. In the long run, we believe that the refining industry will continue to face price and earnings pressure. We expect that as new offshore refineries and upgrades come on line over the next five years, margins will contract. In the Middle East, China, and Latin America, where refineries exist partly for strategic reasons, new and complex facilities tend to export most of their output. And as crude input costs will likely remain high, we think that gasoline and diesel demand will continue to lose market share to competing fuels. Carbon-focused legislation, especially in California, could also pose severe threats to the industry. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.