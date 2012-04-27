FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. refiners likely to be stable in 2012
April 27, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. refiners likely to be stable in 2012

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the U.S. refiners it
rates were able to post strong financial results overall in 2011, and most
companies' credit ratios strengthened significantly, according to a report
published today on RatingsDirect titled, "Market Conditions Should Support U.S.
Refiners In 2012 But The Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Unfavorable." We
anticipate market conditions to remain favorable in 2012, keeping refiners'
financial performance in line with that in 2011. 	
	
Our baseline forecast of continuing slow economic growth in 2012 and 2013 	
should translate into a slight increase in demand for refining products. 	
However, feedstock costs are rising and will likely remain volatile for the 	
next few years. 	
	
Our short-term credit outlook for the U.S. refining and marketing industry is 	
stable. Yet we remain less optimistic for refiners' prospects over the long 	
run. Industry fundamentals remain unfriendly, threatening refiners' long-term 	
profitability.	
	
Under our baseline economic assumptions, we expect consolidated revenues in 	
the refining industry to remain flat-to-slightly higher in 2012. We expect 	
margins to remain flat because higher and volatile feedstock costs may offset 	
the positive effect of lower operating costs from better capacity utilization 	
rates. As a result, we expect credit ratios in 2012 to remain broadly stable 	
versus 2011 for most companies in the sector. We anticipate the majority of 	
the companies in the sector to be cash flow neutral in 2012. In addition, our 	
assessment of liquidity for most U.S. refiners is "adequate" to "strong," so 	
we expect companies to draw down on their large cash balances to fund any 	
moderate shortfall in cash flow from operations or to cover working capital 	
needs.	
	
In the long run, we believe that the refining industry will continue to face 	
price and earnings pressure. We expect that as new offshore refineries and 	
upgrades come on line over the next five years, margins will contract. In the 	
Middle East, China, and Latin America, where refineries exist partly for 	
strategic reasons, new and complex facilities tend to export most of their 	
output. And as crude input costs will likely remain high, we think that 	
gasoline and diesel demand will continue to lose market share to competing 	
fuels. Carbon-focused legislation, especially in California, could also pose 	
severe threats to the industry.	
	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

