TEXT-S&P affirms International Wire Group Holdings Inc

Overview -- U.S.-based wire producer International Wire Group Holdings Inc. has announced that it is seeking to issue $250 million new senior secured notes due 2017. -- We are affirming our 'B+' rating on International Wire Group. We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the proposed notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, as International Wire Group's end markets hold firm in a gradually improving economy. Rating Action On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Camden, N.Y.-based International Wire Group Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) to the proposed $250 million senior secured notes of International Wire Group Inc., a subsidiary of International Wire Group Holdings Inc. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the proposed notes issuance to repay its existing debt, to fund a $60 million distribution to shareholders, and for other fees and expenses. We anticipate that we will withdraw our ratings on International Wire Group Holdings' existing senior secured notes and senior PIK toggle notes upon the successful completion of the refinancing. Rationale The rating affirmation follows International Wire Group Holdings' announcement that it intends to issue $250 million new senior secured notes due 2017. Despite higher pro forma debt balances, as book debt will increase to about $285 million by year-end 2012, compared with $240 million at year-end 2011, we believe credit metrics will remain in line with the current rating, with debt-to-EBITDA of between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, interest coverage in excess of 3x, and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of around 15%. Under our base case scenario, we expect 2012 EBITDA of approximately $75 million, a mid-single digit percentage increase over 2011, as a result of stronger volumes, particularly in its bare wire division, because of a gradually improving economy. We expect a similar improvement in EBITDA in 2013, as a result of a continuing strengthening in International Wire Group Holdings' end markets, particularly industrial and energy, aerospace and defense, and automotive and specialty vehicles. As a result, we expect debt-to-EBITDA of about 4x by year-end 2012, and for leverage to improve to between 3x and 3.5x by year-end 2013, as a result of improving EBITDA. We also expect the company will use free cash flow to reduce the balance of its revolving credit facility (estimated at $45 million, pro forma for the transaction). We consider these metrics to be in line with the rating given the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate to finance internal working capital needs and capital expenditures. Should International Wire Group Holdings' shareholders decide to pursue future distributions or share repurchases, we would expect it to finance the actions in such a manner that liquidity remains adequate and leverage does not exceed 4x for a sustained period of time. The ratings on International Wire Group Holdings reflect the company's vulnerable business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. Our vulnerable business risk assessment acknowledges the company's exposure to volatile copper prices, cyclical end markets, and its relatively modest size and scope. The aggressive financial risk profile reflects the company's penchant for large dividends relative to its cash flow, despite our estimate of 2012 and 2013 adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of between 3x and 4x, as well as adequate liquidity. International Wire Group Holdings purchases copper rod that it uses to manufacture copper wire products. Consequently, a sharp decline or decrease in copper prices can have a significant impact on financial performance. The former can necessitate selling higher-cost inventories at lower market prices; the latter can restrict the company from passing through higher copper prices to customers. International Wire Group Holdings sells its products for a variety of electrical and data transmission applications whose end markets are in somewhat cyclical industries, including energy, electronics, and aerospace and defense. Although several of these markets are relatively strong now, demand can decline quite a bit during weak economic cycles, resulting in minimal earnings and weaker credit metrics. Liquidity We view International Wire Group Holdings' liquidity as "adequate" based on the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the proposed upsized $175 million asset-based lending {ABL} revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under its credit facility, even if EBITDA drops 15%. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, we expect International Wire Group Holdings to have between $10 million and $15 million of cash on its balance sheet by year-end 2012. Although the company intends to amend its existing ABL revolver to increase commitments to $175 million, we believe the company's borrowing base only supports $150 million of availability. After taking into account existing borrowings, letters of credit, and the ABL's fixed-charge covenant, which takes effect only if availability under the credit facilities falls below about $22 million, we estimate the company will have between $80 million and $90 million of availability on its ABL by year-end 2012. We expect International Wire Group Holdings to generate between $20 million and $35 million of free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, based on capital expenditures of between $10 million and $15 million and our expectation that working capital spending will be modest. While we assume the company will continue to pay further distributions to shareholders, we would expect the actions to be financed in such a manner that liquidity remains adequate and leverage does not exceed 4x for a sustained period of time. Recovery analysis For our most recent recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on International Wire Group Holdings Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, as International Wire Group Holdings' end markets hold firm in a gradually improving economy. In our view, this will cause higher sales volumes to offset weaker pricing for its products. We would lower our rating if leverage climbs to and remains above 4x for a sustained period of time, possibly as a result of a sharper-than-expected drop in sales prices and EBITDA margins or as a consequence of more aggressive-than-anticipated dividends. Specifically, we could lower the rating if margins drop about 200 basis points from current levels. In our view, the company's relatively small size and scope, as well as the less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private equity-owned firms, will preclude an upgrade over the next 12 months. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 10, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating International Wire Group Inc. Senior Secured US$250 mil sr nts due 12/31/2017 B Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Affirmed International Wire Group Holdings Inc. International Wire Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- International Wire Group Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 International Wire Group Inc. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3