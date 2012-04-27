FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Canadian covered bond regulations may increase cost
April 27, 2012
April 27, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Canadian covered bond regulations may increase cost

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 27 - Fitch believes Canada's exclusion of insured mortgages from
regulated covered bonds is likely to increase the cost of future issuance via
higher credit enhancement levels. This measure may also cause a contraction in
credit availability, which has the potential to negatively affect home prices.
The provision is one of several that form part of a regulatory framework for
covered bonds introduced by the Minister of Finance to the Parliament on April
26.	
	
The legislation permits financial institutions and cooperatives to become 	
registered issuers provided, among other prerequisites, they pledge not to issue	
covered bonds outside the framework. Contractual programs do not appear to be 	
expressly prohibited, but the restriction on registered issuers is likely to 	
eliminate their use in practice. As a result, Fitch expects existing Canadian 	
covered bond programs secured by insured assets to be wound down. Because 	
mortgage insurance will remain in effect for existing programs, ratings on 	
existing covered bonds will not be affected.	
	
As Fitch has previously commented, overcollateralization (OC) levels for 	
uninsured mortgage cover pools are expected to be higher than for insured 	
loans/pools to offset the increased credit risk and reduced liquidity of the 	
underlying assets. While uninsured loans, i.e. conventional, generally exhibit 	
lower default risk than insured mortgages, i.e. high ratio on account of 	
significant amounts of home equity (at least 20%), the pools are likely to incur	
higher losses in a stressed market given their exposure to declines in house 	
prices due to the lack of Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp (CMHC) insurance. In 	
addition, in the absence of an established secondary market, uninsured assets 	
are likely to remain less liquid than their insured counterparts, which benefit 	
from the strong market bid for Canada Mortgage Bonds.	
	
Given the increased risks associated with conventional mortgage pools, the 10% 	
OC ceiling to be imposed on regulated programs could cap future covered bond 	
ratings if the OC needed to support a target rating were to exceed the legal 	
limit.	
	
From the covered bond issuer perspective, wider spreads and/or increased 	
enhancement levels translate into a higher cost of funding for Canadian banks 	
for this source of financing. Fitch will monitor the impact on Canadian banks 	
but does not expect to it be material given their diversity of funding sources 	
(most notably including strong and stable depositor bases) and widespread market	
access relative to global peers.	
	
Fitch will continue to monitor the market for additional information as further 	
details of the framework are announced. We are also completing an updated 	
analysis of Canadian house prices and plan to report the details of our findings	
this summer as part of our Canadian residential mortgage loss model rating 	
criteria.	
	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 	
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies	
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 	
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.	
	
