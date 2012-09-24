FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Deltek rating to 'B' on LBO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Deltek rating to 'B' on LBO

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. enterprise software application provider Deltek is entering into 
a $455 million first-lien credit facility and a $225 million second-lien 
credit facility to refinance its existing capital structure and partially fund 
its leveraged buyout (LBO) by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo.
     -- We are removing the company from CreditWatch with negative 
implications and lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'BB-' in 
conjunction with the transaction, as leverage will increase to about 9x on a 
pro forma basis (adjusted for operating leases, but excluding potential cost 
synergies) and other financial metrics will also deteriorate with the 
increased debt load.
     -- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery 
rating to the proposed first-lien debt and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' 
recovery rating to the proposed second-lien debt. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's largely 
recurring revenue base, enhanced product and end-market diversification, and 
improved margins will provide for consistent revenue growth and cash flows and 
allow the company to de-leverage somewhat over the near term.

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed the ratings on 
Herndon, Va.-based Deltek Inc. from CreditWatch with negative implications, 
and lowered its corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'BB-'. We placed the 
ratings on CreditWatch on Aug. 28, 2012. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects less favorable financial metrics, including a decrease 
in projected free cash flow and an increase to June 30, 2012 leverage to 
around 9x pro forma (adjusted for operating leases, but excluding potential 
cost synergies) for the prospective LBO, which will add about $500 million of 
incremental debt to the company's capital structure.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery 
rating to the company's proposed $455 million first-lien credit facility, 
consisting of a $425 million term loan and a $30 million revolving credit 
facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectations for substantial 
(70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also 
assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the 
company's proposed $225 million second-lien term loan. The '6' recovery rating 
indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the 
event of a payment default.  

Ratings will be subject to final review of loan and equity term sheet 
documentation. We expect the existing debt to be refinanced completely through 
a combination of new debt proceeds and new sponsor equity. We will withdraw 
the ratings on the existing debt once the proposed transaction funds and 
closes.

Rationale
The ratings on Deltek reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile and 
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The business risk incorporates the 
company's meaningful position in the Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) 
software market and improved product, vertical, and geographic diversity, but 
also its limited scale and modest position in the overall enterprise resource 
planning (ERP) market, stiff competition from larger players, and potential 
for the company's core end markets to experience low growth over the near 
term. The financial risk profile is distinguished by its very high leverage 
and diminished cash flow generation following the LBO. Our near-term ratings 
assumptions include: low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, led by the 
Information Solutions segment and certain segments of the professionals 
services space, and recurring maintenance revenue; EBITDA margins improving to 
the mid-20% area because of realized synergies and cost reductions; and 
leverage declining to the high-7x area by fiscal year-end 2012 and just under 
7x by the end of 2013.

Deltek is a provider of ERP software applications, and information/business 
development databases and solutions. Its products are tailored for 
project-focused businesses, and compete in the $3.4 billion PPM market, which, 
according to IDC, is expected to grow at an 8.4% compound annual rate through 
2012. Deltek is estimated to have the fifth-largest market share in this 
space. The company targets small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) in the 
government contracting (GovCon) and professional services verticals, including 
A&E, accounting, consulting, legal, and marketing industries.

Deltek's business risk profile is weak. Acquisitions and other strategic 
initiatives have helped to diversify its product offering and market presence, 
and the company has maintained its solid position within its core, niche 
GovCon and A&E end markets. Also, in 2011, the company began to transition the 
sale of its core products to subscription, software as a service (SaaS), and 
term licenses from perpetual licenses, which has increased revenue 
predictability, bringing overall maintenance revenue to 60% of total revenues 
currently. The recurring revenue base should continue to increase as it is 
supported by high switching costs and solid historical customer renewal rates 
(in excess of 90%). Nevertheless, larger, better capitalized, and more diverse 
ERP players such as Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft could, in our opinion, hinder 
Deltek's longer term growth trajectory and broader market expansion.  

Deltek had organic revenue growth of 5.6% for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 
2011. Growth for the three and six months ended June 30, 2012 was down 3.6% 
and 1%, respectively, year over year, though. The drop in growth is largely 
the result of declines in consulting services revenues due to a de-emphasis in 
perpetual license sales and increased use of third-party consultants/systems 
integrators to implement their systems. Absent, the decline in consulting 
services, revenues grew in the mid-single digits as a result of strong 
Information Solutions and GovCon product bookings, partially offset by some 
continued softness in its legacy A&E products in the U.S. We expect that 
Deltek will have continued solid growth in Information Services and success in 
cross-selling its Maconomy and Vision products into new verticals, but that 
overall global macro uncertainty and potential heightened U.S. federal budget 
pressures will constrain near-term growth rates to the low- to 
mid-single-digit level.

Twelve months ended June 30, 2012 adjusted EBITDA margins are 22%, and the 
company is focused on maintaining and improving margins through ongoing cost 
saving. The company began two restructuring initiatives in 2011, to 
rationalize its operations and cost structure for acquisitions made in late 
2010 and early 2011. Selling, general, and administrative and research & 
development expenses as a percentage of revenue have declined significantly as 
a result. The company will implement another, smaller restructuring plan 
post-LBO. We expect EBITDA margins to improve over the next couple of years, 
as a result of the restructuring and operating leverage.

Deltek's highly leverage financial risk profile is highlighted by last 12 
months ended June 30, 2012 adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases) to 
EBITDA of around 9x pro forma (excluding potential cost synergies) for the 
LBO, up from 2.7x. Pro forma free operating cash (FOCF) will decline from 
about $50 million annually to around the $30 million area and FOCF to debt 
will drop to 5%-6% from 24%. The company historically used FOCF for debt 
repayment and acquisitions, but we believe that new ownership will use cash to 
further expand internationally and into new markets. We expect leverage to 
improve to the high-7x area by fiscal year-end 2012 because of the improved 
profitability profile, but then only modestly thereafter as margin enhancement 
moderates.

Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate." We expect cash sources to exceed uses by more than 
1.2x for the next 12 to 24 months. Deltek's sources of liquidity at the close 
of the LBO will include a cash balance of about $27 million and full 
availability under the $30 million revolver, along with expected funds from 
operations of about $40 million annually. Cash uses are minimal, consisting of 
low capital expenditure and growth-related working capital needs. However, 
given the company's relatively small EBITDA base and highly leveraged balance 
sheet, we believe that it would have difficulty withstanding such events like 
severe macroeconomic shocks.

The proposed first- and second-lien credit agreements will contain only one 
financial covenant, a maximum consolidated total leverage ratio. Covenant 
levels have not been set yet, but we assume an initial cushion of at least 25% 
to management's projected EBITDA levels. The covenant in the second-lien 
agreement will be set with an additional 15% cushion to those in the 
first-lien agreement.  The first covenant test will be the first full fiscal 
quarter after the close of the transaction. Both credit agreements are also 
expected to contain equity cure right provisions. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Deltek, to be 
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe that the company's largely recurring revenue 
base, enhanced product and end market diversification, and improved margins 
will provide for consistent revenue growth and cash flows and allow the 
company to de-leverage somewhat over the near term. An upgrade is unlikely 
over the near term given very high initial leverage levels and the modest 
expected improvement in financial metrics over the coming year. 

We could lower the rating over the next year if a weakening in revenue and 
EBITDA margins (below 20%) occurs because of contraction in the company's 
European end markets and sharp declines in the GovCon space due to large-scale 
budget cuts, and causes leverage to be sustained above 8.5x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 
29, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded And Off CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Deltek Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        BB-/Watch Neg/--

New Ratings

Deltek Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$425 mil 1st-lien term B bank ln    B+                 
  due 2018                              
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  US$225 mil 2nd-lien term bank ln      CCC+               
  due 2019                              
   Recovery Rating                      6                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.