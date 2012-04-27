FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Ally Financial ratings unchanged by Q1 results
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Ally Financial ratings unchanged by Q1 results

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Ally
Financial Inc. (Ally, formerly GMAC; B+/Stable/C) are not affected by
the consolidated company's first-quarter results, which were consistent with our
expectations. Ally reported net income of $310 million, representing a
significant increase (112% year over year) on both a sequential quarter and
year-over-year basis (even adjusting for the nonrecurring mortgage settlement
expense accrual included in fourth-quarter results). Ally's core pretax
income--as Ally defines it--reached its highest level since fourth-quarter 2010,
as strong earnings in the company's mortgage unit offset a year-over-year
decline in automotive services.	
    	
Ally's automotive business reported pre-tax earnings of $611 million, up from 	
$592 million in the prior quarter, but down from $680 million a year ago. In 	
North America, pre-tax income from automotive services declined as the company 	
increased provisions as a result of strong balance-sheet growth. Ally's volume 	
of consumer auto finance originations in the U.S. of $9.7 billion was in line 	
with its trend of strengthening originations, driven by strong U.S. auto sales 	
combined with intensifying competition among auto financing providers. Ally's 	
U.S. volumes continue to be heavily weighted toward GM and Chrysler 	
originations, although these shares have declined in the past two years. Used 	
originations have grown substantially, increasing to 27% from 15% over the 	
last two years.	
	
Ally's mortgage origination and servicing benefited from increasing 	
refinancing volumes and gains in servicing asset valuation, with net revenue 	
in this area up by 52% to $554 million. Mortgage unit results also included a 	
reduced repurchase reserve expense (to $19 million from $44 million in the 	
previous quarter and from $26 million a year ago) despite an uptick in new 	
repurchase claims (to $253 million from $122 million). Insurance income 	
increased to $124 million from $93 million in the prior quarter due to stable 	
revenue and slightly lower expenses.	
	
Ally's first-quarter results included ongoing progress in building its deposit 	
funding base at Ally Bank, with increases in deposit accounts and dollar 	
volumes. With funding costs benefiting from deposit growth, Ally's net 	
interest margin showed marginal improvement relative to the low point it hit 	
last quarter (up 10 basis points to 1.9%). Ally's Tier 1 capital ratio 	
declined 20 basis points to 13.5% because of strong asset growth, but 	
continues to be fairly robust. Ally also improved its liquidity, and, in our 	
view, is now better positioned to meet its unsecured debt maturities for the 	
remainder of 2012. 	
	
Ally also announced that Chrysler will not be extending an arrangement 	
covering Ally's provision of subvention financing for Chrysler auto sales that 	
is set to expire in April 2013. This is a marginally negative development for 	
Ally, but was not unexpected. Standard & Poor's believes that Ally will 	
continue to generate substantial loan volumes with Chrysler and its dealers, 	
while gradually expanding its dealer relationships across a range of 	
manufacturers.	
	
Ally's first-quarter results announcement did not shed any light on the 	
disposition of Residential Capital, Ally's troubled mortgage subsidiary. 	
ResCap is currently rated 'SD' (selective default) due to a missed interest 	
payment in April on one debt issue. Due to pending maturities and the imminent 	
expiration of the grace period for the missed payment, Standard & Poor's 	
expects that Ally will set out its plans for ResCap within the next few weeks. 	

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

