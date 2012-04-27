TEXT-S&P: Ally Financial ratings unchanged by Q1 results

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Ally Financial Inc. (Ally, formerly GMAC; B+/Stable/C) are not affected by the consolidated company's first-quarter results, which were consistent with our expectations. Ally reported net income of $310 million, representing a significant increase (112% year over year) on both a sequential quarter and year-over-year basis (even adjusting for the nonrecurring mortgage settlement expense accrual included in fourth-quarter results). Ally's core pretax income--as Ally defines it--reached its highest level since fourth-quarter 2010, as strong earnings in the company's mortgage unit offset a year-over-year decline in automotive services. Ally's automotive business reported pre-tax earnings of $611 million, up from $592 million in the prior quarter, but down from $680 million a year ago. In North America, pre-tax income from automotive services declined as the company increased provisions as a result of strong balance-sheet growth. Ally's volume of consumer auto finance originations in the U.S. of $9.7 billion was in line with its trend of strengthening originations, driven by strong U.S. auto sales combined with intensifying competition among auto financing providers. Ally's U.S. volumes continue to be heavily weighted toward GM and Chrysler originations, although these shares have declined in the past two years. Used originations have grown substantially, increasing to 27% from 15% over the last two years. Ally's mortgage origination and servicing benefited from increasing refinancing volumes and gains in servicing asset valuation, with net revenue in this area up by 52% to $554 million. Mortgage unit results also included a reduced repurchase reserve expense (to $19 million from $44 million in the previous quarter and from $26 million a year ago) despite an uptick in new repurchase claims (to $253 million from $122 million). Insurance income increased to $124 million from $93 million in the prior quarter due to stable revenue and slightly lower expenses. Ally's first-quarter results included ongoing progress in building its deposit funding base at Ally Bank, with increases in deposit accounts and dollar volumes. With funding costs benefiting from deposit growth, Ally's net interest margin showed marginal improvement relative to the low point it hit last quarter (up 10 basis points to 1.9%). Ally's Tier 1 capital ratio declined 20 basis points to 13.5% because of strong asset growth, but continues to be fairly robust. Ally also improved its liquidity, and, in our view, is now better positioned to meet its unsecured debt maturities for the remainder of 2012. Ally also announced that Chrysler will not be extending an arrangement covering Ally's provision of subvention financing for Chrysler auto sales that is set to expire in April 2013. This is a marginally negative development for Ally, but was not unexpected. Standard & Poor's believes that Ally will continue to generate substantial loan volumes with Chrysler and its dealers, while gradually expanding its dealer relationships across a range of manufacturers. Ally's first-quarter results announcement did not shed any light on the disposition of Residential Capital, Ally's troubled mortgage subsidiary. ResCap is currently rated 'SD' (selective default) due to a missed interest payment in April on one debt issue. Due to pending maturities and the imminent expiration of the grace period for the missed payment, Standard & Poor's expects that Ally will set out its plans for ResCap within the next few weeks. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.