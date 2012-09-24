FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Montserrat's 'BBB-/A-3' ratings
September 24, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Montserrat's 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

     -- U.K. institutional and financial support for Montserrat remains 
strong, which we expect will continue to support Montserrat's medium-term 
fiscal sustainability and low debt burden.
     -- As a result, we are affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit ratings 
on Montserrat.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the U.K. and 
EU's strong institutional and financial support of Montserrat will continue 
through the medium term and foreseeable future.

On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' 
sovereign issuer credit ratings on Montserrat. The outlook remains stable. At 
the same time, we also affirmed the 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility 
assessment.

The sovereign credit ratings on Montserrat reflect the U.K.'s strong 
institutional and budgetary support of the island, which is an internally 
self-governing overseas territory of the U.K. The U.K., through the Department 
for International Development (DFID), and the EU contributes more than 50% of 
GDP in grants for budget support and infrastructure investment to the 
government of Montserrat. A May 2012 memorandum of understanding reaffirmed 
the joint effort between the U.K.-DFID and the government of Montserrat to 
promote growth of the private sector to 50% of GDP, as well as government 
fiscal self-sustainability by 2020.

The national political agenda remains focused the construction of a new port 
at Carr's Bay and, subsequently, construction of a new town center and tourism 
hospitality services at Little Bay. The government approved the redesigned 
master plan in early 2012. We expect that construction of the Carr's Bay port 
breakwall and jetty will not begin until 2013 since public concession 
contracts have not been announced. We expect these implementation delays of 
the port and Little Bay development will contribute to subdued 2% economic 
growth through this year and for 2013 and moderate 2.5% inflation over the 
period.

Thanks to external aid, Montserrat has a low debt burden--with 9% gross 
public-sector debt relative to GDP and low interest expense of less than 1% of 
fiscal revenues. The external grants from the U.K.-DFID and EU also mitigate 
risks of Montserrat's external imbalances. Montserrat's narrow economy and 
export base contribute to its structurally large current account 
deficit--estimated at 14% this year--and gross external financing needs 
(financed principally by external grants) that exceed 100% of current account 
receipts. Montserrat has a favorable external public-sector debt profile that 
a multilateral lending institution finances. The combined debt of the general 
government and public-sector companies is estimated at 8% of GDP and 12% of 
current account receipts, reflecting an amortizing loan for the Plymouth pier 
and a loan for the new Brades power station. However, we expect Montserrat's 
small private sector and small fiscal revenue base to continue to limit 
substantially its debt capacity over the medium term.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the U.K. and EU's strong 
institutional and financial support of Montserrat will continue through the 
medium term and foreseeable future. We could raise the ratings if the 
government makes significant progress on its infrastructure projects, which 
could improve growth prospects. We could lower the rating if U.K. financial 
support declines before the island economy is able to generate higher fiscal 
revenues on its own.

     -- Montserrat, Nov. 17, 2011
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings Affirmed

Montserrat
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   BBB-               

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

