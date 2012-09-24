TEXT-Fitch affirms America Latina Logistica's IDR

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL) at 'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National Scale Long-term Ratings of the company, its subsidiaries and their respective unsecured debentures at 'A(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch expects to assign an 'A(bra)' to ALL's BRL750 million unsecured 10th debentures issuance's proposal, guaranteed by the operational subsidiaries and due in 2017. Fitch also expects to assign an 'A(bra)' to the BRL160 million unsecured 8th debentures issuance's proposal of ALL's subsidiary, America Latina Logistica Malha Norte (ALL Malha Norte), guaranteed by ALL and with final maturity in 2020. The proceeds of ALL's issuance proposal will be used for general corporate purposes whereas the proceeds of ALL Malha Norte's transaction will be used to finance its capex plan. A full list of the rating actions is shown below. The affirmation of the ratings with a Stable Outlook is based on ALL's consistent and strong volumes, as well as its improving operating cash flow, even under adverse economic and agricultural crop scenarios. The credit ratings of ALL continue to reflect its adequate business profile and competitive position as the sole railroad transportation operator in the South and Mid-Western regions of Brazil, which are areas with high growth potential due to firm global demand for grain. ALL's ratings are constrained by its leveraged credit profile and its aggressive capex program. In Fitch's opinion, the regulatory risk of the railroad concession sector has recently increased. This is a negative rating consideration. On Sept. 10, 2012, the Brazilian Federal Government announced measures that guide the railroad concession sector in Brazil negatively. The main measure was the cut in the base tariff ceiling, in an effort by the government to boost the competitiveness of industrial sector in the country. Fitch does not expect the cuts in the tariff ceilings to generate material deterioration in ALL's cash flow generation or significantly affect its potential growth in the short term. On average, ALL already operates with railroad tariffs below the new base tariffs set by the government and presents commercial flexibility, which should mitigate likely negative effects of the new governmental measure. Fitch's concern is related to the risks of further initiatives by the Brazilian government in this sector. The ratings of ALL's subsidiaries have been equalized with those of ALL due to the strong operational, financial and legal ties between the companies. This relationship relies on the majority ownership of ALL on its subsidiaries; the total influence of the parent in the management and the flow of dividends from the operational companies; the strong financial integration between the companies; the cross guarantees between ALL and its subsidiaries' debt; and the strategic importance of the railroad subsidiaries to ALL. Structural subordination risks due to ALL's status as a holding company are mitigated by the unrestricted cash distribution policy of its operating subsidiaries, and the guarantees that these Brazilian operational subsidiares provides to great part of ALL's debt. Ratings Supported by Resilient Business Model: ALL's business model has demonstrated resilience to adverse global economic conditions, as seen by the increasing volumes transported by the company in the last years. During the LTM ended June 30, 2012 ALL transported a total of 47.2 million tons per useful kilometer (RTK) as compared to 46.5 million and 43.1 million in 2011 and 2010. As a result, ALL has strengthened its competitive position as the sole railroad transportation provider in the Southern and Mid-Western regions of Brazil, which are the country's primary crop growing regions. For the LTM ended June 30, 2012, about 95% of ALL's consolidated EBITDA of BRL1.6 billion was generated by its Brazilian railroad activities, mainly through the transportation of agricultural commodities (75%) and industrial products (20%). ALL's operations in Argentina represent just 6% of consolidated revenues and 1% of consolidated EBITDA, while the new businesses of logistics of containers and highway transportation service together represented 4% of ALL's consolidated EBITDA. ALL continues to exhibit weak performance in its railroad businesses in Argentina, which is not expected to improve expressively over the medium term. This enhances the probability of these assets to be sold. Fitch does not expect that this transaction will materially impact ALL's cash generation capacity, if ALL decides to sell these assets. Adequate Liquidity & Well-Scheduled Debt Payments: ALL continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, supported by approximately BRL1.6 billion of cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2012. ALL's total adjusted debt was BRL9.7 billion, adjusted to the lease and concession off balance obligation of BRL544 million, being BRL1.5 billion due over the short-term. The company's exposure to refinancing risk is manageable, as reflected by its satisfactory ratios of cash to short term debt of 1.1 times (x) and cash plus CFFO to short-term debt ratio of 1.4x. The company has a manageable debt amortization schedule, with no concentration. ALL's indebtedness is principally comprised of BRL2.7 billion of lease and concession obligations; BRL2.4 billion of debentures; and BRL2.1 billion of loans with the development bank, Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES). High Capex Should Pressure FCF Until 2013: ALL has been presenting consistent CFFO levels, boosted by its ability to capture additional volumes of cargo; its operating margins are high and stable. During the LTM ended June 30, 2012, the company's CFFO was BRL520 million. This compares with CFFO levels of BRL698 million during 2011 and BRL475 million during 2010. The most recent figures have been hurt by a lower harvest. The positive trend in the company's CFFO has not been enough to generate positive FCF due to large investments over the past three years. During the LTM ended June 30, 2012, the company's FCF was negative BRL540 million, pressured by BRL1 billion of capital expenses. FCF generation is expected to remain negative during the next two years. Fitch's projections indicate investments of about BRL1.8 billion over the next two years, which may continue to pressure the company's FCF until 2013. Fitch believes that FCF will become positive by 2014, due to an increase in the company's transportation capacity coming from the new capacity added by the conclusion of the Rondonopolis project. This project, which has been underway since 2009, extends the company's presence from Alto Araguaia to Rondonopolis, an important grain producing region in the state of Mato Grosso. The group's investments planned for the next two years are expected to be financed by a combination of operational cash flow and debt issuances. ALL's leverage remains above average for the rating category but is mitigated by its capacity to generate increasing EBITDAR in a business environment that has below-average risk. For the LTM ended June 30, 2012, ALL's consolidated net adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio as calculated by Fitch was 4.8x. Fitch expects this ratio to remain relatively steady until the end of 2012 due to the scheduled capital expenditures. The company's leverage should then begin to gradually decline, reaching approximately 4.0 times by the end of 2013 and about 3.5x at the end of 2014. The key driver of increased EBITDAR will be the new railway line from Alto-Araguaia to Rondonopolis. Key Rating Drivers: The ratings may be upgraded as a result of an improvement in the company's credit profile with a focus on an ongoing reduction in leverage, along with consistently high levels of liquidity. Positive actions could also result from a decreased presence of the government in the regulation of the industry. The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in the company's operational performance, or if leverage increases materially. Negative ratings actions could also result from acquisitions and/or investments that are not considered core to operations by Fitch, or if the company distributes an unexpected amount of dividends. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: ALL: --Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB-'; --Long-term National Rating at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating of the 5th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating of the 6th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating of the 8th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating of the 9th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'. ALL Malha Sul: --Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating of the 3rd Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'. ALL Malha Norte: --Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A-(bra); --Long-term National Rating of the 6th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'. ALL Malha Paulista: --Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating of the 1st Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'. The Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable. Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: --Long-term National Rating at 'A(bra)' to ALL's proposal of 10th Debenture Issuance, totaling BRL750 milhoes, due in 2017; --Long-term National Rating at 'A(bra)' to ALL Malha Norte's proposal of 8th Debenture Issuance, totaling BRL160 milhoes, due in 2020. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology (including Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage)' dated Aug. 8, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology