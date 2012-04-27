FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Allen Systems Group outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Allen Systems Group outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen 	
Systems Group reported 8% revenue growth in 2011, but debt-financed 	
acquisitions and internal investments contributed to deterioration in credit 	
protection metrics.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and 	
revising the outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects Allen Systems' highly leveraged 	
financial profile, limited headroom under credit facility covenants, and our 	
view that liquidity is currently less than adequate.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Naples, Fla.-based systems management and cloud 	
computing software provider Allen Systems Group Inc. We also revised the 	
outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the deterioration in the company's 	
financial profile and limited covenant cushion. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Allen Systems reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile, aggressive financial policies, and lack of EBITDA growth in 2011 	
(excluding expected acquisition synergies). In addition, we view the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its modest scale and market 	
position. We expect the company's investments in acquisitions and sales force 	
coverage during 2011 to support near-term revenue and EBITDA growth.	
	
Allen Systems is a provider of IT systems management and cloud computing 	
software solutions to large and midsized businesses in a variety of 	
industries. The company's software helps its customers improve the management 	
and efficiency of increasingly complex information technology (IT) operations 	
across mainframes and distributed systems, and supports the transition to 	
virtualization and cloud computing. 	
	
Revenues in fiscal year 2011 grew by 8.1%, to about $285 million, from the 	
year-ago period, reflecting acquisitions. The company's organic maintenance 	
and license revenue base declined moderately in 2011.	
	
In our view, Allen Systems' weak business risk profile primarily reflects its 	
modest scale and operation in a highly competitive sector against larger and 	
better capitalized companies such as IBM and BMC. However, growing addressable 	
markets, contractually recurring revenues which comprise 60% of the company's 	
total revenues, a diversified customer base and broad geographic coverage 	
partially offset these factors. 	
	
Standard & Poor's anticipates revenue growth in excess of 10% through 2012, 	
reflecting recent acquisitions and expansion of the company's product offering 	
to cloud computing solutions. In addition, we anticipate that sales force 	
investments made in 2011 will contribute to stabilization in revenues from the 	
company's high-margin legacy business. 	
	
We revised our view of Allen Systems' financial risk profile to highly 	
leveraged from "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria), reflecting 	
debt-financed acquisition activity, a history of shareholder distributions, 	
and "less than adequate" liquidity. The company's debt (including capitalized 	
operating leases) to adjusted EBITDA (excluding expected acquisition 	
synergies) was in excess if 7x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 5.3x in the prior 	
year. Our EBITDA includes adjustments for charges and full-year EBITDA related 	
to acquisitions. The current rating incorporates our expectation that growth 	
in revenues and EBITDA, including the realization of acquisition-related cost 	
synergies, will lead to leverage improvement in the near term and for fiscal 	
2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Allen Systems' liquidity as less than adequate. The company had 	
approximately $10.5 million of cash on hand and $9 million availability under 	
the revolver as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, headroom under the company's 	
leverage and fixed-charge covenants is minimal, which we expect will constrain 	
access to incremental debt.	
	
Allen Systems has historically generated moderately positive free operating 	
cash flow (FOCF), and cash uses are generally comprised of low working capital 	
needs and annual capital expenditures of about $2.5 million. However, it has a 	
significant-relative to FOCF-maturity of about $15 million due in 2012. With 	
revolver availability currently restricted by covenant requirements, the 	
company does not have an adequate liquidity cushion, in our view.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Allen Systems, 	
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of 	
this report.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook on Allen Systems is negative, reflecting a highly leveraged 	
financial profile, limited covenant headroom, and less than adequate 	
liquidity. We could lower the rating in the near term if Allen does not 	
generate quarterly revenue and EBITDA growth through fiscal 2012. We could 	
revise the outlook to stable if the company demonstrates revenue and EBITDA 	
growth, and restores adequate liquidity and covenant headroom.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Allen Systems Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Allen Systems Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured 2nd-lien nts            B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
 Senior Secured revolver & term bank ln BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.