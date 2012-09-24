FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Petrobras Global Finance notes 'BBB'
September 24, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Petrobras Global Finance notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned today its 'BBB' debt
rating to Petrobras Global Finance BV's (PGF) senior unsecured notes. PGF is a
wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Brazilian oil and gas company Petroleo
Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras. The notes are denominated in euros and
sterling pounds and expected to be issued in three tranches due 2019, 2023, and
2029. The notes will benefit from unconditional guarantee from Petrobras. New
debt totals EUR2.0 billion and GBP450 million, and we expect the company to use
proceeds to partly finance its capital expenditures plan.

Our 'BBB' corporate rating on Petrobras reflects our view that there is a 
"very high" likelihood that the government of the Federative Republic of 
Brazil would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the 
company, if needed, in the event of financial distress. As a result, under our 
government-related entity criteria, our ratings on Petrobras are one notch 
above of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as 'bbb-'.

The SACP, in turn, reflect our assessment of Petrobras' business risk profile 
as "satisfactory" due to its strong exploration and production activities and 
a dominant market position in all aspects of the Brazilian hydrocarbon 
industry. It also reflects the company's financial risk profile as 
"intermediate," benefiting from a strong operating cash-flow generation 
ability, adequate liquidity, and very strong access to the capital markets. 
These factors offset the company's relatively tight expected credit metrics 
for its financial risk profile and the expected negative free-operating 
cash-flow until 2015.


RATINGS LIST

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  Corporate credit rating           BBB/Stable/--


Rating Assigned
  
Petrobras Global Finance BV
  Senior unsecured notes            BBB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

