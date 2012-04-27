FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts FGA Capital long-term rating to 'BBB-'
April 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts FGA Capital long-term rating to 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We lowered the long-term and issue ratings on Fiat SpA to 'BB-' from 	
'BB', affirmed the 'B' short-term rating, and removed the long-term rating 	
from CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2012. 	
     -- We have maintained FGA Capital SpA's stand-alone credit profile at 	
'bbb-', reflecting a weakened business position offset by its increasing 	
exposure to lower risk countries. Our view of FGA Capital as an "insulated" 	
subsidiary of Fiat remains unchanged.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating on FGA Capital to 'BBB-' from 	
'BBB', affirming our 'A-3' short-term rating, and removing them from 	
CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The stable outlook on FGA Capital mirrors that on Fiat and our view of 	
FGA Capital's moderate strategic importance to Credit Agricole S.A.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on Italian car finance provider FGA Capital SpA 	
(FGA Capital) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, the 'A-3' short-term 	
rating was affirmed. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows the lowering of the long-term and issue ratings on 	
Fiat SpA (BB-/Stable/B; see "Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European 	
Performance And Rising Consolidated Net Debt; Outlook Stable," published April 	
26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) and reflects our view 	
that FGA Capital is an "insulated" subsidiary of its 50% owner Fiat. 	
	
According to our criteria, we consider that the rating on FGA Capital can 	
exceed that on Fiat by three notches. This differential reflects:	
     -- Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CASA's) 50% ownership of FGA Capital and its 	
shared governance with Fiat;	
     -- The joint venture agreement which provides that FGA Capital has access 	
to CASA's funding and that it will apply all regulation and risk management 	
procedures applicable to its immediate parent Credit Agricole Consumer Finance 	
(CACF);	
     -- FGA Capital's regulated status by the Bank of Italy;	
     -- The parents' commitment to maintaining the company's capital well 	
above minimum regulatory levels;	
     -- FGA Capital's minimal credit exposure to Fiat; and	
     -- The absence of cross-default clauses between FGA Capital's debt and 	
that of Fiat.	
	
We believe that FGA Capital's business stability is deteriorating because of 	
the ongoing decline of Fiat's new car sales in Europe. The combined European 	
market share of Fiat, Chrysler Group LLC (B+/Stable/--), and Jaguar Land Rover 	
PLC (B+/Positive/--) decreased to 8.6% in 2011 from 9.3% in 2010. In addition, 	
we anticipate that FGA Capital's new loans will drop in 2012, largely because 	
of the fall in Italian new car sales, which accounts for the largest part of 	
its portfolio. 	
	
Although we believe its business stability is deteriorating, we have 	
maintained FGA Capital's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-', 	
reflecting the company's increasing exposure to lower-risk countries. This has 	
resulted in an improvement of our weighted economic risk score for FGA Capital 	
to '3' from '4' on our scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' the 	
highest), which, in turn, led to an improvement of our anchor for FGA 	
Capital--our starting point for assigning a counterparty credit rating based 	
on the economic risk and industry risk scores--to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. We assess 	
FGA Capital's economic risk based on our calculation of the weighted average 	
of its gross credit exposure in the countries where it operates. We estimate 	
its operations as follows: Italy (45%), Germany (15%), U.K. (15%), France 	
(10%), and other European countries (15%). The industry risk score remains 	
unchanged at '4'.	
	
We have also maintained our view of FGA Capital's "strong" capital and 	
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" 	
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. 	
	
We consider that FGA Capital has "moderate" strategic importance for CASA 	
(Credit Agricole S.A.; A/Stable/A-1). However, given our 'BB-' long-term 	
rating on Fiat, we do not incorporate any uplift into our rating on FGA 	
Capital for parent support. This is because, according to our criteria, we 	
consider that FGA Capital, as a 50% "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat, cannot be 	
rated more than three notches above Fiat. 	
	
Outlook 	
	
The stable outlook mirrors that on Fiat. It also incorporates our view that 	
FGA Capital will remain an "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat and that we will 	
maintain the three-notch differential between our long-term rating on FGA 	
Capital and that on Fiat. 	
	
A weakening of FGA Capital's SACP, mainly owing to substantially worsening 	
asset quality or deteriorating economic and operating conditions in Italy, 	
would be compensated by the unused notch of extraordinary support deriving 	
from FGA's moderate strategic importance to CASA. As a result, we would not 	
automatically lower our rating on FGA Capital.	
	
However, we would lower the rating if we no longer viewed FGA Capital as being 	
of "moderate" strategic importance to CASA. In addition, a substantial 	
weakening of the terms of the joint venture agreement and CASA's funding 	
provisions, which can be renewed starting in December 2014, would likely have 	
a negative effect on the ratings.	
	
A positive rating action would mainly depend on an upgrade of Fiat. 	
	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating    BBB-/Stable/A-3	
	
SACP                    bbb-	
 Anchor                 bbb+	
 Business Position      Weak (-3)	
 Capital and Earnings   Strong (+1)	
 Risk Position          Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity  Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                 +1	
 GRE Support            0	
 Group Support          +1	
 Sovereign Support      0	
Additional Factors      -1	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European Performance And Rising 	
Consolidated Net Debt; Outlook Stable, April 26, 2012 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
FGA Capital SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/A-3    BBB/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
FGA Capital Ireland PLC	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BBB-               BBB/Watch Neg	
	
*Guaranteed by FGA Capital SpA.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

