TEXT-Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley DW 2000-LIFE1

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc.'s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2000-LIFE1. A detailed list of the ratings follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement after consideration for both the defeased loan and expected losses from the specially serviced loan. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 97.2% (including 4.6% in realized losses) to $19.5 million from $689 million at issuance. The pool is concentrated, with only six loans remaining. One loan (24%) has been defeased. There is currently one specially serviced loan (52.5%) in the pool. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes K through M. The specially serviced loan (52.5%) is secured by 136,213 square foot office building located in Columbus, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in January 2011 due to maturity default. The special servicer is pursuing foreclosure. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$11.8 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$6.9 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 85%; --$0.8 million class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes A-1, A-2 and B through G have paid in full. Fitch does not rate classes G or M. The rating on class X has previously been withdrawn.