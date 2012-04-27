FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms FUCEREP's - Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito
April 27, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms FUCEREP's - Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FUCEREP's - Cooperativa de Ahorro y
Credito (FUCEREP) ratings as follows:	
	
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; Outlook Stable	
--National long-term rating at 'BB+(uy)'; Outlook Positive;	
--Support rating at '5';	
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.	
	
Fitch revised the Rating Outlook on FUCEREP's National Long-term rating to
Positive from Stable given the positive trends in operating performance and 	
business volume. Fitch expects that sustained improvement in FUCEREP's 	
performance, underpinned by loan portfolio growth in the context of appropriate 	
asset quality and solvency ratios, could lead to an upgrade in FUCEREP's 	
National Long-term rating.	
	
Strong capitalization ratios, adequate liquidity, appropriate asset quality and 	
reasonable performance support FUCEREP's ratings. Nevertheless, FUCEREP's 	
ratings remained constrained by its small size, weak efficiency and low 	
diversification by business line and by geographical region. 	
	
FUCEREP's performance is supported by its strong net interest income and 	
adequate asset quality. Although investment in management systems, human 	
resources, and marketing pressured FUCEREP's operating profit for the last three	
fiscal years, the company's performance should improve in the short term 	
underpinned by future loan growth and a decelerating increase in expenses.	
	
Credit risk is the issuer's main challenge. Asset quality ratios have 	
consistently improved since 2007 due to more conservative lending policies and 	
the favourable economic cycle. FUCEREP's past-due loan/total loan ratio reached 	
a 5.94% at year-end 2011. Although this level is higher than the financial 	
system's average of 2.4%, it is adequate considering the segments served by 	
FUCEREP and the ample reserves cushion (156.3%). However, Fitch believes there 	
are margins for improvement in the medium term. 	
	
The loan portfolio has no significant concentration by amount with the largest 	
10 obligors accounting for 5.5% of the total loan portfolio.  However, the 	
portfolio is concentrated by product, with consumer/retail loans accounting for 	
82.2% of FUCEREP's total loans to non-financial sector, although these loans are	
diversified by economic activity.	
	
Resident deposits are the entity's main source of funding, in particular its 	
savings product FONAE (45% of liabilities) and term deposits (52.6%). However, 	
FUCEREP's deposit base is concentrated, as the 10 largest depositors accounted 	
for 16.9% of total deposits. Liquidity is adequate.	
	
FUCEREP's capitalisation is strong relative to peers'. Fitch expects the Fitch 	
Core Capital Ratio to decline in the medium term according to the expected 	
increase in FUCEREP's risk weighted assets. Nevertheless, this ratio will likely	
remain high given the entity's improving financial performance and higher 	
partner base.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

