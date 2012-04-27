TEXT-S&P says Canadian Oil & Gas Cos fuel growth in high-yield market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - The large-scale conversion of Canadian oil and gas income trusts into corporate structures has helped to fuel the development of the country’s emerging high-yield bond market, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report released today.

“As these companies seek alternative financing sources to their previous income trust equity investors, the Canadian high-yield debt market has opened to provide the external funding needed to bridge and supplement operating cash flow,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Michelle Dathorne in the report, entitled “How Oil And Gas Companies Became Big Players In Canada’s High-Yield Debt Market.”

Based on our expectations of the cash flow profile and spending requirements for these companies, we believe high-yield financing activity will remain healthy beyond 2012. The number of Canadian oil and gas companies (in the exploration and production and oilfield services sectors that Standard & Poor’s rates has risen more than 50% from 2010. As we speculated in 2007, the ratings we assigned to these companies have largely been in the ‘B’ category, with a few initial ratings in the ‘BB’ category. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)