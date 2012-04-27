TEXT-S&P affirms GP Investments Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- GP has a level of recurring revenues which does not cover operating and financial expenses, which the company's good liquidity and adequate debt structure partly offset. -- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on GP Investments Ltd. -- The stable outlook reflects GP's good liquidity, adequate debt structure, and our expectation that the conditions in Brazilian economy will help the company to improve its investment portfolio during the next two years. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on GP Investments Ltd. (GP). The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on GP mainly reflects a level of recurring cash revenues (mainly management fees) which does not cover operating and financial expenses. The rating also considers the company's high portfolio concentration and the inherent volatility of the private equity business. These weaknesses are partly offset by GP's leading position in the Brazilian private equity industry, the extensive experience and strong reputation of its team of professionals, the good track record of most of its investments, its sufficient liquidity, and the good performance of the Brazilian economy. We consider GP's cash flow generation as weak because its current business scale provides recurring revenues that are insufficient to cover its operating and financial expenses. GP has volatile profitability and cash flow generation, mainly reflecting the nature of its private equity business and--especially when considering the high stakes (range from 31% to 47%) in the three funds (GPCP III, GPCP IV, and GPCP V) that it manages (total investment value of about $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011). GP collects a 2% management fee on the limited partner's committed capital during the first five years of the funds and on the net invested capital thereafter. GP participates with relatively high minority equity stakes ($399 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) in three funds and also had direct equity stakes of about $71 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Thus, it not only collects management and performance fees on the limited partners' stakes, but it also benefits from the appreciation of its share in the funds. During the next two years, we expect that GP's management fees and the interest income from its short-term financial investments will not be enough to cover operating (payroll, bonuses on management fees, and administrative) and financial expenses. Thus, we believe that GP will depend on performance fees, divestitures of its own investments, or its cash position (about $210 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) and financial investments (about $220 as of Dec. 31, 2011), to cover these expenses. We also consider GP's business diversification as a negative factor in our assessment of the private equity firm's business risk. The concentration of its current investment portfolio in only 10 Brazilian companies compares unfavorably with other global private equity firms in terms of geographic and portfolio diversification. Its leading position in the Latin American private equity business and the good track record of most of its investments partially mitigates these weaknesses. Since 1993, the company has raised more than $5 billion from private equity investors and has completed 49 deals and 42 exits in 15 different industries. We positively view the accredited long experience and strong reputation of the group of professionals who comprise the firm in Latin America. GP has shown a good track record, which it achieved through strict cost controls, talent development, and result-oriented remuneration. GP also has a well-structured investment management process, which consists of actively managing its portfolio companies with a constant focus on EBITDA expansion through revenue and margin increases or cost reduction. Liquidity GP's liquidity is, in our view, supportive of the rating. The company had $212 million in cash and $221 in financial securities as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect that these liquid assets, as well as its management fees, interest income, and the proceeds from potential divestments and performance fees, would be enough to finance payroll, administrative, bonuses, financial expenses, and investment commitments of about $271 million in GPCP V during 2012 and 2013. Additionally, more than 60% of GP's portfolio is listed in the Brazilian stock exchange, which enhances GP's liquidity. Outlook The stable outlook reflects GP's good liquidity, adequate debt structure, and our expectation that the strength of the Brazilian economy will benefit the company's investment portfolio during the next two years. We could upgrade the ratings if we see a significant increase in GP's recurring revenues, which we do not anticipate in the medium term. We could lower the rating if the company's liquidity position falls to less than $100 million or if the results of its investment portfolio significantly deteriorate. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed GP Investments Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)