TEXT-S&P affirms GP Investments Ltd
April 27, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms GP Investments Ltd

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- GP  has a level of recurring revenues which does not cover
operating and financial expenses, which the company's good liquidity and
adequate debt structure partly offset. 	
     -- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit 	
rating on GP Investments Ltd.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects GP's good liquidity, adequate debt 	
structure, and our expectation that the conditions in Brazilian economy will 	
help the company to improve its investment portfolio during the next two years.	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' 	
long-term counterparty credit rating on GP Investments Ltd. (GP). The outlook 	
is stable.	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on GP mainly reflects a level of 	
recurring cash revenues (mainly management fees) which does not cover 	
operating and financial expenses. The rating also considers the company's high 	
portfolio concentration and the inherent volatility of the private equity 	
business. These weaknesses are partly offset by GP's leading position in the 	
Brazilian private equity industry, the extensive experience and strong 	
reputation of its team of professionals, the good track record of most of its 	
investments, its sufficient liquidity, and the good performance of the 	
Brazilian economy.	
	
We consider GP's cash flow generation as weak because its current business 	
scale provides recurring revenues that are insufficient to cover its operating 	
and financial expenses. GP has volatile profitability and cash flow 	
generation, mainly reflecting the nature of its private equity business 	
and--especially when considering the high stakes (range from 31% to 47%) in 	
the three funds (GPCP III, GPCP IV, and GPCP V) that it manages (total 	
investment value of about $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011). GP collects a 2% 	
management fee on the limited partner's committed capital during the first 	
five years of the funds and on the net invested capital thereafter. GP 	
participates with relatively high minority equity stakes ($399 million as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011) in three funds and also had direct equity stakes of about $71 	
million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Thus, it not only collects management and 	
performance fees on the limited partners' stakes, but it also benefits from 	
the appreciation of its share in the funds. During the next two years, we 	
expect that GP's management fees and the interest income from its short-term 	
financial investments will not be enough to cover operating (payroll, bonuses 	
on management fees, and administrative) and financial expenses. Thus, we 	
believe that GP will depend on performance fees, divestitures of its own 	
investments, or its cash position (about $210 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) and 	
financial investments (about $220 as of Dec. 31, 2011), to cover these 	
expenses.	
	
We also consider GP's business diversification as a negative factor in our 	
assessment of the private equity firm's business risk. The concentration of 	
its current investment portfolio in only 10 Brazilian companies compares 	
unfavorably with other global private equity firms in terms of geographic and 	
portfolio diversification. Its leading position in the Latin American private 	
equity business and the good track record of most of its investments partially 	
mitigates these weaknesses. Since 1993, the company has raised more than $5 	
billion from private equity investors and has completed 49 deals and 42 exits 	
in 15 different industries.	
	
We positively view the accredited long experience and strong reputation of the 	
group of professionals who comprise the firm in Latin America. GP has shown a 	
good track record, which it achieved through strict cost controls, talent 	
development, and result-oriented remuneration. GP also has a well-structured 	
investment management process, which consists of actively managing its 	
portfolio companies with a constant focus on EBITDA expansion through revenue 	
and margin increases or cost reduction. 	
Liquidity 	
GP's liquidity is, in our view, supportive of the rating. The company had $212 	
million in cash and $221 in financial securities as of Dec. 31, 2011. We 	
expect that these liquid assets, as well as its management fees, interest 	
income, and the proceeds from potential divestments and performance fees, 	
would be enough to finance payroll, administrative, bonuses, financial 	
expenses, and investment commitments of about $271 million in GPCP V during 	
2012 and 2013. Additionally, more than 60% of GP's portfolio is listed in the 	
Brazilian stock exchange, which enhances GP's liquidity.	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook reflects GP's good liquidity, adequate debt structure, and 	
our expectation that the strength of the Brazilian economy will benefit the 	
company's investment portfolio during the next two years. We could upgrade the 	
ratings if we see a significant increase in GP's recurring revenues, which we 	
do not anticipate in the medium term. We could lower the rating if the 	
company's liquidity position falls to less than $100 million or if the results 	
of its investment portfolio significantly deteriorate.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
GP Investments Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Stable/--       	
	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

