#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms AEP Industries Inc outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Stable operating trends at South Hackensack, N.J.-based AEP Industries 	
Inc. (AEP) continue to support credit quality and the current financial
risk 	
profile.	
     -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect our 	
expectation that the company will not be able to materially improve its 	
financial profile in the near term.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and 	
our issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes.  	
 	
     -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of gradually improving 	
operating trends, adequate liquidity, and a financial profile consistent with 	
the current ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on AEP Industries Inc. At the same time, we revised 	
the outlook to stable from positive.	
	
We are also affirming our issue-level rating on the company's $200 million 	
senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit 	
rating). The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation for a modest 	
(10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that AEP will not be able to 	
materially improve its financial profile in the near term to warrant a 	
modestly higher rating. Despite initiatives to improve profitability, we 	
expect operating margins will continue to remain at or close to historical 	
levels. We expect this will be largely a result of ongoing raw material cost 	
volatility, competitive markets, potential integration challenges related to 	
Webster Industries and the commoditized nature of its key products. 	
Nevertheless, we continue to expect stable to modestly improving operating 	
trends partially supported by increased volumes from its recent acquisition of 	
Webster Industries, ongoing rationalization of facilities and various cost 	
reduction efforts, and synergies related to Webster Industries.  	
	
The ratings on AEP reflect the company's aggressive financial risk profile, 	
vulnerability to raw material price volatility, the commodity nature of its 	
products, and low adjusted operating margins (before depreciation and 	
amortization) of about 5% as of Jan. 31, 2012. The company has leading market 	
positions in several flexible packaging niches, but the industry's 	
competitiveness limits its ability to pass on input cost increases to 	
customers, particularly during cyclical periods of weaker demand. This 	
introduces volatility into operating earnings that can significantly constrain 	
free cash flow and reduce liquidity. 	
	
AEP, which manufactures various flexible packaging films, reported about $1 	
billion in revenue in the 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2012. The company is a 	
major producer of polyvinyl chloride food wrap, industrial films, and 	
polyethylene pallet-wrap stretch films. The flexible packaging industry is 	
competitive, marked by excess capacity, exposure to fluctuations in raw 	
material commodity costs, and, at times, a high degree of price competition. 	
Industry participants are consolidating, and we believe that AEP will continue 	
to seek bolt-on acquisitions, such as its recent acquisition of Webster 	
Industries, a manufacturer of food and trash bags. We expect potential 	
acquisitions that diversify its portfolio will continue to be part of AEP's 	
growth strategy. Although the level of acquisitions could be more active, we 	
expect AEP will prudently manage its financial profile and maintain liquidity 	
sufficient to support the current ratings.	
	
AEP's operations are highly dependent on the price of its polymer-based raw 	
materials, which it acquires at market prices and does not hedge. For example, 	
sharply higher resin prices and weakened demand in fiscal 2008 reduced the 	
company's annual EBITDA to $25 million from $81 million in fiscal 2007, which 	
caused deterioration in credit metrics and strained liquidity. In fiscal 2009, 	
its credit metrics experienced the opposite effect. Adjusted EBITDA rose to 	
$85 million and total adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 2.2x from 10.7x by 	
the end of the fiscal year. The funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted 	
debt has been about 15% in the past few years and as of Jan. 31, 2012, FFO to 	
total adjusted debt was about 14.2%.  	
	
Although AEP raises product prices in an attempt to recoup increases in resin 	
costs, competitive industry conditions could limit the company's ability to 	
fully pass through these expenses. This should somewhat limit earnings 	
improvement in the near term so that operating margins remain within their 	
historical range and FFO to total adjusted debt averages about 15%. Based on 	
our scenario forecast for the next few quarters, we expect FFO to total 	
adjusted debt and total adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 15% and 4.5x, 	
respectively. Although we expect some volatility in raw material prices in the 	
next few quarters, we expect AEP to maintain operating margins (before 	
depreciation and amortization) at about 5%, supporting these credit metrics.	
	
Liquidity	
AEP's liquidity is "adequate." As of Jan. 31, 2012, availability under its 	
$150 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility was $99 million 	
with about $44 million outstanding. The amount available for borrowing is 	
based on the sum of eligible assets, including inventories and receivables. 	
The borrowing base as of Jan. 31, 2012, was $143.2 million. The credit 	
agreement requires maintenance of a springing financial covenant, and the 	
company was compliant with these covenants as of Jan. 31, 2012. This springing 	
minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1x comes into effect if the average 	
excess availability is less than $22.5 million. During the last few quarters, 	
excess availability and average availability were sufficiently greater than 	
the springing covenant levels. We expect AEP to continue to maintain similar 	
availability levels and should not be subject to its springing covenant in the 	
next few quarters.	
	
Based on our scenario forecast, we expect free cash flow will be negative in 	
2012 with increased capital expenditures of about $25 million to $30 million 	
mainly related to new equipment at Webster Industries and moderate uses for 	
working capital expected this year. Debt maturities should be manageable with 	
the ABL revolving credit facility due in 2017 and its senior unsecured notes 	
due in 2019. AEP has a nominal amount of pension obligations, which is 	
manageable, and no material environmental liabilities.	
	
Our assessment of AEP Industries Inc.'s liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 	
months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%.	
     -- Because of the liquidity provided through the company's revolving 	
credit availability, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact 	
shocks.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect operating trends to be stable with modest 	
improvement in the next few years, reflecting the materialization of various 	
synergies related to the Webster Industries acquisition and our expectation of 	
gradually improving economic conditions. Although we expect that management 	
will face some challenges in integrating Webster Industries this year, we 	
expect AEP will continue to maintain key credit metrics, adequate liquidity, 	
and a financial policy consistent with the ratings. For the current ratings, 	
we expect FFO to total adjusted debt to remain about 15%.   	
	
We could raise the ratings if operating margins improve materially and demand 	
continues to increase so that free cash flow generation improves over time. 	
This would entail a strengthened ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt near 20% 	
consistently through a business cycle. 	
	
	
On the other hand, we could lower ratings if operating margins deteriorate, 	
resulting in lower-than-expected profitability and credit metrics. Based on 	
our scenario forecast, we could lower the ratings if operating margins 	
decrease by 200 basis points or more from current levels. At this level, we 	
expect the FFO to total adjusted debt ratio to drop below 10% and total 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase to more than 7x. We could also lower the 	
ratings if unexpected business challenges or financial policy decisions have 	
significantly hurt liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond 	
acceptable levels for the ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings 	
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012	
     -- U.S. Speculative-Grade Packaging Companies Have Pushed Their 	
Refinancing Burden To 2013 And Beyond, Sept. 2, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
AEP Industries Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
AEP Industries Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       5

