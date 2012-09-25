TEXT-S&P revises Clondalkin Industries outlook to negative

Overview -- Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V. (Clondalkin) is facing refinancing risk because its EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured floating-rate notes mature in December 2013. -- Absent a refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013. Consequently, we have revised our assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity downward to "less than adequate" from "adequate." -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Clondalkin to negative from stable and affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group. -- The negative outlook reflects that there is scope for a downgrade if Clondalkin does not address the refinancing risk by the end of the current financial year. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V. (Clondalkin) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term corporate credit rating on Clondalkin at 'B'. In addition, we affirmed our issue rating on the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Clondalkin Acquisition B.V. at 'BB', three notches above the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery rating on this RCF is unchanged at '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured floating-rate notes due December 2013, issued by Clondalkin Acquisition, at 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default. Finally, we affirmed our issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated notes due March 2014, issued by Clondalkin, at 'CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of refinancing risk associated with the maturity of Clondalkin's EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured floating-rate notes in December 2013. The outlook revision follows the downward revision of our assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms, to reflect that, absent a refinancing, Clondalkin's uses of liquidity will exceed its sources in the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013. There is a possibility of a downgrade should Clondalkin not refinance its EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured notes at least 12 months before the scheduled maturity date of December 2013. If Clondalkin does not address the refinancing risk in a timely manner, we could revise our assessment of the group's liquidity downward to "weak," in line with our criteria. Such a reassessment could result in us lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Clondalkin to 'B-'. We factor into our analysis the fact that Clondalkin is currently exploring several refinancing options, including potentially raising funds from disposals. Despite weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe and challenging supply chain conditions in North America, we forecast mid-single-digit revenue growth in the year to Dec. 31, 2012, to about EUR970 million. Raw material price volatility has put pressure on margins, but the group has a proven ability to pass through costs to its customer base, albeit with a time lag. We therefore anticipate that the group's adjusted EBITDA margin will be just less than 9% in the year to Dec. 31, 2012. Despite the challenging operating environment, Clondalkin remains strongly cash flow generative. We forecast that the group will generate stable funds from operations (FFO) of just less than EUR60 million in financial 2012, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of just more than 7% (or just more than 11% excluding shareholder loans of EUR301 million with accrued interest). Liquidity We assess Clondalkin's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Absent of any refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in financial 2013. This is the main driver of our downward revision of the liquidity descriptor to "less than adequate" from "adequate" previously. We forecast that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 2x in financial 2012. The company benefits from large recurring cash balances and stable cash flow generation. We forecast that Clondalkin's sources of liquidity for 2012 will consist of: -- Surplus cash on the balance sheet of just less than EUR110 million, after deducting EUR15 million required for day-to-day operations. -- The undrawn RCF of EUR19 million maturing in September 2013. -- Unadjusted FFO of just less than EUR60 million. We anticipate that uses of liquidity will include: -- Seasonal working capital requirements and cash outflows in the first half of each year, followed by a reduction in the second half of the year. The peak cash requirement is up to EUR40 million. -- Capital expenditures of about EUR20 million-EUR25 million. We do not anticipate any acquisitions or dividends. Clondalkin's existing notes and credit facilities do not impose maintenance financial covenants. The main limitation on additional indebtedness is an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of above 2x, based on an incurrence test. We believe that headroom under these covenants is likely to remain adequate over the near to medium term. Clondalkin's main EUR19 million RCF, which expires in 2013, includes no material adverse-effect clause that would prevent Clondalkin from drawing on it if required. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the senior secured EUR19 million RCF issued by Clondalkin Acquisition, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clondalkin, is 'BB', three notches above the corporate credit rating on the parent. The recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured floating-rate notes due December 2013, also issued by Clondalkin Acquisition, is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default. The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated notes due March 2014 issued by Clondalkin is 'CCC+', two notches below the 'B' corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default. The weak recovery prospects on the subordinated notes reflect the high level of prior-ranking debt claims under our stressed valuation. The recovery ratings on all the debt instruments reflect our going-concern valuation of Clondalkin owing to its strong positions in a number of markets and its modern asset base. To calculate recoveries, we simulate a payment default. Under our simulation, a payment default is driven by the risk of Clondalkin being unable to refinance the senior secured notes due in 2013 in a timely fashion on the back of deteriorating operating performance. Under our assumptions, we estimate the stressed enterprise value at about EUR318 million. To estimate the stressed value of the group we use a blended multiple of 5x EBITDA and apply a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiple approaches. The recovery ratings on the RCF and senior secured notes are supported by a valuation on a going-concern basis with a comprehensive security package in place. However, the RCF has priority ranking over the senior secured notes. The recovery rating on the senior subordinated notes reflects their subordination to the other debt facilities. We consider that the insolvency regimes in Europe and North America are broadly favorable from a recovery perspective. Outlook The negative outlook primarily reflects the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on Clondalkin to 'B-' if the group does not refinance its senior secured floating-rate notes within 12 months of their maturity date. There is also a possibility of a downgrade if deterioration in the macroeconomic and financial environments in Western Europe and North America significantly weakens Clondalkin's operating performance beyond our base-case forecast. Such a weakening would entail a sustained deterioration in the group's credit metrics. We could revise the outlook to stable if Clondalkin completes the refinancing of its senior secured floating-rate notes, and if its operating performance does not deteriorate significantly beyond our base-case projections. An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term considering the group's highly leveraged capital structure and refinancing risk. 