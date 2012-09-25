FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Clondalkin Industries outlook to negative
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Clondalkin Industries outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V. 
(Clondalkin) is facing refinancing risk because its EUR300 million and $150 
million senior secured floating-rate notes mature in December 2013.
     -- Absent a refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in the 
financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013. Consequently, we have revised our 
assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity downward to "less than adequate" from 
"adequate."
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Clondalkin to negative from 
stable and affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that there is scope for a downgrade if 
Clondalkin does not address the refinancing risk by the end of the current 
financial year.

Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V. (Clondalkin) to 
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term corporate 
credit rating on Clondalkin at 'B'.

In addition, we affirmed our issue rating on the senior secured revolving 
credit facility (RCF) issued by Clondalkin Acquisition B.V. at 'BB', three 
notches above the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery rating 
on this RCF is unchanged at '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery 
in the event of a payment default. 

We also affirmed our issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior 
secured floating-rate notes due December 2013, issued by Clondalkin 
Acquisition, at 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. 
The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.

Finally, we affirmed our issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated 
notes due March 2014, issued by Clondalkin, at 'CCC+', two notches below the 
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at 
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of 
payment default. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of refinancing risk associated with the 
maturity of Clondalkin's EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured 
floating-rate notes in December 2013. The outlook revision follows the 
downward revision of our assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity to "less than 
adequate" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms, to reflect 
that, absent a refinancing, Clondalkin's uses of liquidity will exceed its 
sources in the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013. 

There is a possibility of a downgrade should Clondalkin not refinance its EUR300
million and $150 million senior secured notes at least 12 months before the 
scheduled maturity date of December 2013. If Clondalkin does not address the 
refinancing risk in a timely manner, we could revise our assessment of the 
group's liquidity downward to "weak," in line with our criteria. Such a 
reassessment could result in us lowering the long-term corporate credit rating 
on Clondalkin to 'B-'.

We factor into our analysis the fact that Clondalkin is currently exploring 
several refinancing options, including potentially raising funds from 
disposals. 

Despite weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe and challenging supply chain 
conditions in North America, we forecast mid-single-digit revenue growth in 
the year to Dec. 31, 2012, to about EUR970 million. Raw material price 
volatility has put pressure on margins, but the group has a proven ability to 
pass through costs to its customer base, albeit with a time lag. We therefore 
anticipate that the group's adjusted EBITDA margin will be just less than 9% 
in the year to Dec. 31, 2012.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Clondalkin remains strongly 
cash flow generative. We forecast that the group will generate stable funds 
from operations (FFO) of just less than EUR60 million in financial 2012, with 
Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of just more than 7% (or just more than 
11% excluding shareholder loans of EUR301 million with accrued interest).

Liquidity
 We assess Clondalkin's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria.
 Absent of any refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in financial 
2013. This is the main driver of our downward revision of the liquidity 
descriptor to "less than adequate" from "adequate" previously. We forecast 
that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 2x in financial 2012. 
The company benefits from large recurring cash balances and stable cash flow 
generation.

We forecast that Clondalkin's sources of liquidity for 2012 will consist of:
     -- Surplus cash on the balance sheet of just less than EUR110 million, 
after deducting EUR15 million required for day-to-day operations.
     -- The undrawn RCF of EUR19 million maturing in September 2013.
     -- Unadjusted FFO of just less than EUR60 million.

We anticipate that uses of liquidity will include:
     -- Seasonal working capital requirements and cash outflows in the first 
half of each year, followed by a reduction in the second half of the year. The 
peak cash requirement is up to EUR40 million.
     -- Capital expenditures of about EUR20 million-EUR25 million. 

We do not anticipate any acquisitions or dividends.

Clondalkin's existing notes and credit facilities do not impose maintenance 
financial covenants. The main limitation on additional indebtedness is an 
EBITDA interest coverage ratio of above 2x, based on an incurrence test. We 
believe that headroom under these covenants is likely to remain adequate over 
the near to medium term. Clondalkin's main EUR19 million RCF, which expires in 
2013, includes no material adverse-effect clause that would prevent Clondalkin 
from drawing on it if required.

Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the senior secured EUR19 million RCF issued by Clondalkin 
Acquisition, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clondalkin, is 'BB', three notches 
above the corporate credit rating on the parent. The recovery rating on the 
RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery in the event of a 
payment default.

The issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured 
floating-rate notes due December 2013, also issued by Clondalkin Acquisition, 
is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery 
rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) 
recovery in an event of payment default.

The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated notes due March 2014 
issued by Clondalkin is 'CCC+', two notches below the 'B' corporate credit 
rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation 
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default. The weak 
recovery prospects on the subordinated notes reflect the high level of 
prior-ranking debt claims under our stressed valuation.

The recovery ratings on all the debt instruments reflect our going-concern 
valuation of Clondalkin owing to its strong positions in a number of markets 
and its modern asset base. To calculate recoveries, we simulate a payment 
default. Under our simulation, a payment default is driven by the risk of 
Clondalkin being unable to refinance the senior secured notes due in 2013 in a 
timely fashion on the back of deteriorating operating performance. Under our 
assumptions, we estimate the stressed enterprise value at about EUR318 million. 
To estimate the stressed value of the group we use a blended multiple of 5x 
EBITDA and apply a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiple 
approaches.

The recovery ratings on the RCF and senior secured notes are supported by a 
valuation on a going-concern basis with a comprehensive security package in 
place. However, the RCF has priority ranking over the senior secured notes. 
The recovery rating on the senior subordinated notes reflects their 
subordination to the other debt facilities. We consider that the insolvency 
regimes in Europe and North America are broadly favorable from a recovery 
perspective.

Outlook 
The negative outlook primarily reflects the possibility that we could lower 
the long-term rating on Clondalkin to 'B-' if the group does not refinance its 
senior secured floating-rate notes within 12 months of their maturity date. 

There is also a possibility of a downgrade if deterioration in the 
macroeconomic and financial environments in Western Europe and North America 
significantly weakens Clondalkin's operating performance beyond our base-case 
forecast. Such a weakening would entail a sustained deterioration in the 
group's credit metrics.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Clondalkin completes the refinancing 
of its senior secured floating-rate notes, and if its operating performance 
does not deteriorate significantly beyond our base-case projections. An 
upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term considering the group's highly 
leveraged capital structure and refinancing risk.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Clondalkin Industries B.V.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--
  Subordinated Debt                     CCC+               CCC+
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Clondalkin Acquisition B.V.
 Revolving Credit Facility*             BB                 BB
  Recovery Rating                       1+                 1+
  Senior Secured Debt*                  B                  B
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

*Guaranteed by Clondalkin Industries B.V.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
