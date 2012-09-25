TEXT-Fitch affirms Malta at 'A+'; stable outlook

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta's Long-Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Malta's Country Ceiling at 'AAA' and Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. The affirmation reflects the demonstrated resilience of Malta's economy and financial sector; relatively strong budgetary position and secure domestic investor base for fiscal funding. The current account deficit has narrowed significantly in recent years and the economy is a net external creditor. Moreover, with a headline budget deficit below 3% of GDP - Malta is one of the few Euro Area Member States not subject to the Excessive Deficit Procedure under the Stability and Growth Pact - and Fitch's forecast for a primary (excluding debt interest payments) budget surplus in 2012-14, government debt to GDP ratio is projected to fall from 2013. Government debt of 72% of GDP (89% of GDP including guarantees) is Malta's main rating weakness. However, the public debt ratio is close to stabilisation depending on the government's fiscal consolidation efforts. Fitch expects the incumbent government will take necessary action to ensure that the budget deficit remains below 3% of GDP this year and that any new government emerging from the elections due by March 2013 will set out a credible multi-year fiscal consolidation programme and adopt measures that will ameliorate the economic and fiscal impact of aging. The agency's baseline assumes that the government will pass the budget and that there will not be early elections. However, its parliamentary majority is fragile and there is a risk that the budget will not pass. In the event of early elections the fiscal slippage in 2012 is likely to be wider than Fitch's baseline. A budget deficit in excess of 3% of GDP would increase the risk of a negative rating action as it would undermine confidence in near-term stabilisation of the government debt to GDP ratio. At 72% of GDP in 2011, public debt is not a standout by eurozone standards. However, it remains high for a small country with a large banking system, and is more than 2x the 'A' range 10-year median. Contingent liabilities are rising and this poses additional risks to creditworthiness. Government-guaranteed liabilities rose from 11% in 2006 to 16.9% of GDP in 2011, 60% of which relate to Enemalta, the state-owned utility company. Fitch expects public debt to peak at 74% of GDP in 2013 and to decline gradually thereafter. According to the baseline path (which assumes continued but moderate fiscal adjustment from 2013 onwards), the debt/GDP ratio could fall to 69% by 2020, assuming a primary surplus of 1% and potential growth of 1.5% over the medium term. A material deviation from this baseline could lead to a negative rating action. The adoption of a balanced budget rule envisaged by the fiscal compact is included in the baseline. Although at the time of writing the Maltese Parliament had not yet formally ratified the fiscal compact, Fitch notes there is consensus among the two main political parties to entrench the balanced budget rule in the constitution. The main long-term threat to the public finances is the unreformed pension system. Pension expenditure is projected to increase to 15.9% of GDP in 2060 from 10.4% of GDP in 2010. Demographic projections by the EU Commission suggest that the system is not sustainable without reform. This risks undermining sovereign creditworthiness and could trigger a negative rating action in the medium term. Despite its size, at 800% of GDP, the banking sector is strong and has proved resilient to the Eurozone crisis so far. Exposure to troubled eurozone economies is limited, the housing market appears to have stabilised, asset quality remains good and credit growth is positive. It has a loan/deposit ratio of only around 75% and has not been drawing on any significant amount of ECB liquidity facilities. The government has not needed to provide capital or liquidity to its banks. Malta is a substantial net external creditor. Malta has engineered a structural shift towards a higher-value added export base, particularly in the services sector. Exports of services have held up well and this has underpinned a sharp current account adjustment. This has helped the economy weather the 2009 crisis and has supported real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2011, above the eurozone average. Fitch's baseline envisages that the election outcome will not disrupt the medium-term objective of the fiscal policy, which is to realise a balanced central government budget and stabilise the public debt ratio. If there is material fiscal slippage this year or the post-election fiscal policy fails to deliver this, it could have negative rating implications. A new intensification of financial stress, particularly if it led the economy back into a deeper and prolonged recession, would also hurt Malta's creditworthiness. In the medium term, failure to implement reform and secure the long-term sustainability of the public finances could lead to a downgrade. Conversely meeting or exceeding fiscal targets, in conjunction with sustained and balanced economic growth, a reduction in the public debt ratio and an easing in the eurozone crisis could lead to positive rating action in the medium term. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13 August 2012, is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology