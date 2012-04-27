FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Morgan Stanley Capital I 2007-XLF9
#Funds News
April 27, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Morgan Stanley Capital I 2007-XLF9

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

April 27 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on three classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I 	
Inc.'s series 2007-XLF9, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- Concurrently, we lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)' and 	
affirmed our ratings on 10 classes from the same transaction.	
     -- In addition, we withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class M-BEL 	
certificates following the full repayment of the Belltel Lofts loan, as 	
reflected in the April 16, 2012, trustee remittance report.	
     -- The rating actions follow our revaluation of the collateral securing 	
the remaining eight floating-rate loans, four of which are currently with the 	
special servicers. Our review also considered the deleveraging of the 	
transaction following loan paydowns, deal structure, liquidity available to 	
the trust, as well as refinancing risk.	
     -- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' on class K because we believe the 	
accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable 	
future.	
    	
     April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan
Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2007-XLF9, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our rating on class K to
'D (sf)' and affirmed our ratings on 10 classes from the same transaction. In
addition, we withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class M-BEL certificates from
the same transaction (see list).	
	
The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our 	
revaluation of the remaining eight floating-rate loans, four of which are 	
currently with the special servicers. We also considered the deleveraging of 	
the transaction following loan paydowns, deal structure, liquidity available 	
to the trust, as well as refinancing risk associated with two performing loans 	
($81.6 million, 12.5% of the pooled trust balance) that are scheduled to 	
mature in August and December 2012 (details below).	
	
The upgrades reflect increased credit support levels due to the deleveraging 	
of the pool. Our raised ratings also considered our expectation that the 	
second-largest loan in the pool, the 295 Madison loan ($67.0 million, 10.2% of 	
the pooled trust balance), is likely to repay in full by its Sept. 9, 2012, 	
maturity date, based on information we received from the master servicer, 	
Midland Loan Services Inc. (Midland).	
	
We downgraded class K to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest 	
shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. As of the April 	
16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the pooled trust had experienced monthly 	
interest shortfalls totaling $64,609 due to special servicing fees ($11,300) 	
and deferred interest from the Reunion Development loan. The interest 	
shortfalls affected classes K and L. Class K has experienced interest 	
shortfalls for five consecutive months. We previously lowered our rating on 	
class L to 'D (sf)' due to recurring interest shortfalls.	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X 	
interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the class M-635 and N-635 raked 	
certificates based on our analysis of the 635 Madison loan (details below). 	
The raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a subordinate 	
nonpooled component of the loan.	
	
We withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class M-BEL certificates following the 	
full repayment of the Belltel Lofts loan, as reflected in the April 16, 2012, 	
trustee remittance report.	
	
As of the April 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of 	
eight floating-rate loans indexed to one-month LIBOR with a pooled trust 	
balance of $656.1 million and a trust balance of $677.1 million. The one-month 	
LIBOR was 0.242% per the April 2012 trustee remittance report.	
	
LODGING COLLATERAL	
	
Lodging properties secure three loans totaling $432.3 million (65.9% of the 	
pooled trust balance), two of which are currently with Berkadia Commercial 	
Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), one of the special servicers. We based our analysis, 	
in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating statements for the nine 	
months ended Sept. 30, 2011, or year-end 2011 and 2010, the borrowers' 2012 	
budgets, and Smith Travel Research (STR) reports. Details on the three lodging 	
loans are as follows:	
	
The MSREF Resort Portfolio loan, the largest loan in the pool, has a 	
whole-loan balance of $729.9 million that consists of a $545.0 million senior 	
participation interest and two nontrust junior participation interests 	
totaling $184.9 million. In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of 	
the whole loan secure four mezzanine loans totaling $265.4 million held 	
outside the trust. The senior participation interest is further split into 	
three pari passu pieces, $381.5 million of which makes up 58.2% of the pooled 	
trust balance. The $81.75 million A-2 note is in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
2007-FL1 and the $81.75 million A-3 note is in Banc of America Large Loan 	
Trust 2007-BMB1. The loan is secured by three full-service hotels totaling 	
2,532 rooms in Orlando, Fla., and Phoenix, Ariz. Midland reported an overall 	
in-trust debt service coverage (DSC) for the portfolio of 5.63x, occupancy of 	
69.3%, and an average daily rate (ADR) of $198.84 for year-end 2011. Our 	
adjusted valuation, using a 10.50% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust 	
stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 110.9%. The loan matures on May 9, 2012. 	
Midland notified us that the loan was transferred to the special servicer on 	
April 2, 2012, because the borrower indicated that it will not be able to 	
refinance the loan by the maturity date. Berkadia stated that it is currently 	
evaluating the workout strategy for this loan.	
	
The Westchester Marriott loan, the second-smallest loan in the pool, has a 	
trust balance of $28.8 million (4.4% of the pooled trust balance) and a 	
whole-loan balance of $42.5 million. The loan is secured by a 444-room 	
full-service hotel in Tarrytown, N.Y. Midland reported an in-trust DSC of 	
5.56x for year-end 2010, occupancy of 74.0%, and an ADR of $131.34 for the 12 	
months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.00% 	
capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio that significantly 	
exceeded 100%. According to Midland, the loan was modified on Nov. 14, 2011, 	
and the modification terms include, but are not limited to, two additional 	
12-month extension options beyond the original final maturity date of July 9, 	
2012, principal paydown of $1.25 million on the trust balance, and the 	
borrower paying the workout and special servicing fees on the loan.	
	
The Hyatt Place Portfolio loan, the smallest loan in the pool, has a trust 	
balance of $22.0 million (3.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a whole-loan 	
balance of $49.0 million. The loan is secured by four limited-service hotels 	
totaling 512 rooms in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Grand Prairie, Texas. 	
Midland reported an overall in-trust DSC for the portfolio of 2.87x for 	
year-end 2010, occupancy of 74.4%, and an ADR of $94.40 for the 12 months 	
ended Sept. 30, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.75% capitalization 	
rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 80.0%. The loan was 	
transferred to Berkadia on Feb. 18, 2010, due to imminent default after the 	
borrower indicated that it was unable to pay off the loan by its April 9, 	
2010, maturity. Berkadia stated that the borrower is performing under its plan 	
of reorganization confirmed by the bankruptcy court. The terms of the plan 	
include, but are not limited to, making debt service payments based on a 5.0% 	
interest rate and 20-year amortization schedule and extending the maturity to 	
April 9, 2017. Berkadia is currently appealing the plan confirmation.	
	
OFFICE COLLATERAL	
	
Office properties secure two loans totaling $89.9 million (13.7% of the pooled 	
trust balance), both of which mature in 2012. We based our analysis, in part, 	
on a review of the borrowers' operating statements for year-end 2011 and 2010, 	
the borrowers' 2012 budgets, and the most recent 2011 rent rolls. Details on 	
the two office loans are as follows:	
	
The 295 Madison loan, the second-largest loan in the pool, has a trust and 	
whole-loan balance of $67.0 million (10.2%). In addition, the equity interests 	
in the borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $40.6 	
million. The loan is secured by a 330,629-sq.-ft., 47-story office building in 	
midtown Manhattan. Midland reported an in-trust DSC of 7.44x for the 12-months 	
ended Sept. 31, 2011, and occupancy was 92.7%, according to the Feb. 1, 2012, 	
rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using an 8.75% capitalization rate, yielded 	
an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 78.4%. According to Midland, the borrower 	
indicated that it plans to pay off the loan in full by its Sept. 9, 2012, 	
maturity.	
	
The Herakles Data Center loan, the sixth-largest loan in the pool, has a trust 	
balance of $22.9 million (3.5%) and a whole-loan balance of $33.6 million. The 	
loan is secured by a 92,000-sq.-ft. telecommunications facility in Sacramento 	
containing 52,500 sq. ft. of raised floor area. Midland reported an in-trust 	
DSC of 1.81x for the 12-months ended Oct. 31, 2011. The loan is on Midland's 	
watchlist due to a low reported occupancy primarily resulting from the vacancy 	
of former tenant, Qwest Corp., after its lease expired in December 2010. 	
Occupancy was 31.7% according to the Feb. 29, 2012, rent roll. Our adjusted 	
valuation, using a 12.00% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed 	
LTV ratio of 146.6%. The loan matures on Dec. 9, 2012, and has no extension 	
options remaining.	
	
Details on the three remaining loans in the pool ($133.9 million, 20.4%), two 	
of which are with the special servicers, are as follows:	
	
The 635 Madison loan, the third-largest loan in the pool, has a whole-loan 	
balance of $65.7 million that consists of a $58.7 million senior pooled 	
component that makes up 9.0% of the pooled trust balance and a $7.0 million 	
subordinate nonpooled component that provides 100% of the cash flow to the 	
M-635 and N-635 raked certificates. The loan is secured by the fee interest in 	
land subject to a ground lease underneath 635 Madison Avenue, a 	
143,825-sq.-ft., 19-story class B office and ground floor retail property in 	
midtown Manhattan. Midland reported a 1.17x DSC for year-end 2010. The current 	
ground rent amount of $3.7 million was ruled in arbitration in late 2010, 	
which is significantly below the $6.8 million ground rent amount that was 	
expected to be in effect starting in May 2009. As such, we affirmed our 'CCC- 	
(sf)' ratings on the '635' raked certificates. The loan matures on Aug. 9, 	
2012.	
	
The Great River Entertainment Complex loan, the fourth-largest loan in the 	
pool, has a trust balance of $50.1 million (7.6%) and a whole-loan balance of 	
$87.9 million. The loan is secured by a 27,000-sq.-ft. land-based casino, a 	
250,000-sq.-ft. indoor/outdoor family amusement park, a 145-room full-service 	
hotel, and a 14,572-sq.-ft. river boat casino in Ft. Madison, Iowa. We based 	
on our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating statements 	
for year-end 2011 and year-end 2010. Midland reported a 0.93x DSC for year-end 	
2011. The reported occupancy and ADR for the hotel property were 64.7% and 	
$85.58, respectively, as of year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a 	
13.75% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 91.2%. 	
The loan was transferred to Berkadia on April 2, 2012 due to imminent default. 	
The borrower stated that it will not be able to pay off the loan by its June 	
9, 2012, maturity. Berkadia is currently evaluating workout strategies for 	
this loan.	
	
The Reunion Development loan, the fifth-largest loan in the pool, has a trust 	
and whole-loan balance of $39.1 million, which consists of a $25.1 million 	
senior pooled component (3.8% of the pooled trust balance) and a $14.0 million 	
subordinate nonpooled component raked to the class M-RND and N-RND 	
certificates (not rated by Standard & Poor's). The loan is secured by 419 	
acres of undeveloped land that are part of a 2,300-acre master planned 	
community in Reunion, Fla. (near Orlando). The loan was transferred to the 	
other special servicer, KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), on Aug. 14, 	
2009, after the borrower did not pay off the loan at its Aug. 9, 2009, 	
maturity. According to KeyBank, the borrower is performing under a settlement 	
agreement with terms that include, but are not limited to, extending the 	
loan's maturity to Dec. 1, 2015, and accruing interest until the borrower 	
receives property proceeds, if any. Our adjusted valuation, based on a March 	
2011 appraisal value, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio that was 	
significantly above 100%. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual 	
resolution of this loan.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.	
 	
RATINGS RAISED	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9	
               Rating	
Class     To             From       Credit enhancement %	
A-2       AA+ (sf)       A+ (sf)                   57.00	
B         A+ (sf)        BBB+ (sf)                 50.24	
C         BBB+ (sf)      BBB- (sf)                 44.44	
	
RATINGS LOWERED	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9	
               Rating	
Class     To             From       Credit enhancement %	
K         D (sf)         CCC- (sf)                  4.83	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9	
Class     Rating       Credit enhancement %	
A-1       AAA (sf)                    90.19	
D         BB+ (sf)                    38.65	
E         BB (sf)                     32.85	
F         B+ (sf)                     27.05	
G         B- (sf)                     21.26	
H         CCC (sf)                    15.46	
J         CCC- (sf)                    9.66	
M-635     CCC- (sf)                     N/A	
N-635     CCC- (sf)                     N/A	
X         AAA (sf)                      N/A	
	
RATING WITHDRAWN FOLLOWING FULL REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-XLF9	
               Rating	
Class     To             From       Credit enhancement %	
M-BEL     NR             BB (sf)                     N/A	
	
N/A - Not applicable. N/R - Not rated.

