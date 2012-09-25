FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: investors are bullish on Mexico's sovereign debt
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: investors are bullish on Mexico's sovereign debt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 25 - The credit default swap (CDS) and bond markets price Mexico's
credit risk as if the country were rated 'A' or 'A+', according to a report just
published on RatingsDirect. Yet, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has rated
the Mexican sovereign's foreign currency debt 'BBB/Stable' since December 2009.
Since then, as we expected, the Calderon administration has implemented no
additional, concrete policies to improve Mexico's medium-term fiscal outlook or
growth dynamics in any meaningful way. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV
segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Sept. 21, 2012.)

According to "Mexico's Tight Sovereign Credit Spreads Belie Standard & Poor's 
'BBB' Rating," the country's real GDP has rebounded from its sharp decline in 
2009, and last year's real GDP growth rate was a solid 3.5% to 4% despite 
global economic uncertainty. However, that is slow by emerging-market 
standards, and the fiscal accounts remain weaker than they were before the 
recession, even with the high oil prices. In addition, it is unknown how 
quickly--or even if--the incoming administration will be able to negotiate 
across party lines to advance substantive reforms. Nonetheless, credit market 
investors seem to be taking a bullish view.

The markets have been extremely volatile for the past three years, pricing the 
country's risk as low as 'BB+' and has high as 'AA-', but this pricing likely 
reflects investor demand for something less exposed to Europe. Our rating, on 
the other hand, which has been stable since late 2009, reflects Mexico's 
credit fundamentals and our opinion of where they are heading.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

