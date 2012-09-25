FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Atrium Cos, places ratings on watch negative
September 25, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Atrium Cos, places ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

     -- We expect U.S.-based Atrium Cos. Inc.'s covenant headroom to tighten 
significantly over the next 12 months because of weaker-than-expected 
operating performance. 
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the aluminum and vinyl 
window and door manufacturer and the issue-level rating on the company's $185 
million term loan to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
     -- The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications to 
reflect the potential for a further downgrade if covenant pressures are not 
resolved over the next three months. 
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Dallas-based Atrium Cos. Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. In 
addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on Atrium's $185 million term loan 
to 'CCC+' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating 
remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 
in the event of payment default.

At the same time, we placed all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative 
implications. This means we could lower or affirm the ratings following the 
completion of our review.

Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement primarily reflect our assessment of 
the deterioration in the company's liquidity position due to 
weaker-than-expected demand for replacement windows and doors and tightening 
covenants. We estimate that headroom under its senior secured leverage 
covenant is likely to remain below 10% into 2013 because of weaker than 
previously anticipated EBITDA. In addition, this covenant tightens to 5.75x on 
Oct. 1, 2012, and to 5.5x on Jan. 1, 2013, from the current 6x. We now view 
Atrium's liquidity position to be less than adequate given mounting covenant 
pressure.

The corporate credit rating on Atrium also reflects what Standard & Poor's 
considers to be its "highly leveraged" financial risk and its "vulnerable" 
business risk. Risks include a double-digit debt to EBITDA ratio as of June 
30, 2012, and the company's presence in the highly competitive and fragmented 
windows industry and its exposure to volatile raw material costs, especially 
resin and aluminum. 

CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing we will meet with management and assess 
its plans to enhance liquidity and obtain covenant relief.

We could affirm the ratings if the company successfully negotiates covenant 
relief or if covenant pressures are eased by other means, such as an equity 
infusion by the company's owners. We would lower our rating if these efforts 
are not successful and a covenant default appears likely.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 
 
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
                              To                 From
Atrium Cos. Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating      CCC+/Watch Neg/--  B-/Negative/--
 Senior Secured               CCC+/Watch Neg     B-
  Recovery Rating             3                  3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
