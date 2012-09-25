TEXT-S&P cuts Bonten Media to 'CCC'

Overview -- U.S. TV broadcaster Bonten Media Group is facing increased refinancing and liquidity risks. We believe the company will be unable to repay its senior secured revolving credit facility due May 31, 2013, make its interest payments on its toggle notes on June 1, 2013 from cash balances, and maintain adequate liquidity. -- Since, in our opinion, Bonten's near-term refinancing and liquidity risk has increased due to the passage of time, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit ratings on the company and are taking several rating actions on its debt issues. -- We downgraded the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our concern that Bonten could have difficulty maintaining sufficient operating momentum and liquidity to address its 2013 debt maturity. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on New York City-based TV broadcaster Bonten Media Group Inc. to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The rating outlook is negative. In conjunction with the downgrade, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'B-' (two notches higher than the 'CCC' corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. We also revised the recovery rating on the notes to '1' from '3'. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for secured credit facility lenders in the event of a payment. The upgrade reflects an increase in our estimated default-level recovery valuation given the company's good performance and our expectations that industry core revenue trends and sales multiples will remain stable in the near term. In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on Bonten's 9% subordinated toggle notes due 2015 to 'CC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for subordinated noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale Standard & Poor's rating on Bonten reflects the company's extremely high leverage and "weak" liquidity. Bonten has high debt service requirements and near-term debt refunding needs for its revolving credit facility, which is almost fully drawn as of June 30, 2012 and matures on May 31, 2013. These factors underpin our "highly leveraged" financial risk profile assessment of the company. Our rating on Bonten also reflects our assessment of its business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of its small TV station portfolio, and significant revenue concentration (about 64% of fiscal 2011 revenues) in Tri-Cities (Tennessee/Virginia) and Greenville, N.C. Bonten's lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 10.5x is significantly greater than, but broadly in line with, the financial risk indicative threshold of greater than the 5.0x we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Our negative rating outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain weak because Bonten's EBITDA barely exceeds its cash interest requirements in nonelection years at about 1.2x, and refinancing risk is high, with the revolving credit facility maturity in June 2013. Bonten operates 12 primary and 19 digital multicast stations in eight small and midsize markets, ranging in size from No. 96 (Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia) to No. 197 (San Angelo, Texas). Small markets typically attract modest levels of national advertising and are exposed to the fluctuating health of local advertisers. Bonten has the smallest, narrowest station portfolio of the local TV broadcasters that we rate. Station affiliations are somewhat diverse: Most are affiliated with NBC, ABC, or Fox. News rankings are good; most rank No. 1 or No. 2 in news in their respective markets. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect ad revenue to grow by more than 15%, reflecting the return of significant political advertising, Olympics advertising at the company's NBC affiliates, and low-single-digit percent core ad revenue growth. Assuming low-single-digit percent expense growth, we see EBITDA increasing at a high-30% rate and the EBITDA margin increasing to above 35%. For 2013, we expect revenues to decline at a low-double-digit percent rate, leading to about a 35% drop in EBITDA in the absence of political and Olympics ad revenue and with a modest increase in retransmission fees paid to the networks. In the second quarter of 2012, revenue grew 24% year over year because of 9% core ad revenue growth and sharp increases in political ad revenues and retransmission fees from carriage contracts renewed at year-end 2011. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the EBITDA margin was up, at 31.7% from 27.4% in the same period of 2011. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest was very thin at 1.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Bonten is required to make cash interest payments on the pay-in-kind (PIK) senior subordinated toggle notes. Using the toggle feature to pay interest in kind saved Bonten a significant amount of cash over the past three years, but future mandatory cash interest payments will place further stress on the company's liquidity. This was also reflected by the drastic decline in the company's conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, which fell to 8%, from 66%, a year ago. As of June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was high at 9.5x, and we do not expect the company to be able to reduce its leverage to a manageable level over the near-to-intermediate term. Our 2012 base trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA and trailing-eight-quarter interest coverage estimates are 9.5x and 1.39x, respectively. Liquidity We expect Bonten to use cash balances to meet the cash interest payments on its toggle notes in 2012. However, it faces refinancing risk on May 31, 2013, when its revolving credit facility matures. We expect any debt refinancing may increase the current interest rate margin by as much as 3% to 4% from the current low rate of LIBOR plus 2.5%, jeopardizing liquidity. Although the company will benefit from the termination of interest rate hedges in 2014, we estimate that interest coverage will remain thin in nonelection years and the company's liquidity position will remain vulnerable to sudden declines in aggregate advertising revenues. Based on our criteria, we regard Bonten's liquidity profile as weak. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following factors and assumptions: -- Although we expect EBITDA to increase in 2012, we also expect liquidity sources will be significantly strained because of mandatory cash interest payments on its toggle notes. -- The company had a 27% EBITDA cushion of compliance against its senior leverage covenant as of June 30, 2012. We expect covenant headroom to improve modestly in the near term because the ratio is calculated on an average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis, and we are assuming that EBITDA in the next few quarters will be higher than in the corresponding quarters two years ago. -- We do not believe the company's financial position is strong enough to be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, or even relatively modest negative departures from expected performance. -- The company faces refinancing risk with regard to its revolving credit facility, which matures in June 2013. The June 30, 2012 cash balance of $13.7 million is the company's primary source of liquidity. The $15 million revolving credit facility remains almost fully drawn, with only minimal availability. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, discretionary cash flow had dwindled to $1.4 million from $9.1 million one year ago. We expect discretionary cash flow to improve to about $5 million in 2012 and decline sharply or even turn negative in 2013. The term loan contains no financial covenants on the term loan, but there is a 4.75x maximum senior secured debt-to-EBITDA covenant governing the use of more than $3.5 million on the revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2012, the company had a 27% EBITDA cushion of compliance with its senior secured leverage covenant. The covenant is calculated on an average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis and also allows the company to deduct up to $5 million of cash from its debt. The cushion of compliance has been improving over the past year as the extremely low EBITDA quarters in the recession of 2009 have rolled off. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our concern that Bonten could have difficulty maintaining sufficient operating momentum and liquidity to address its 2013 debt maturity. A revision to stable or an upgrade, neither or which we regard as likely, would require that the company address its near-term maturities with a minimal increase in borrowing spread, demonstrate its ability to restore liquidity by improving its cash flow--especially in nonelection years--and communicate and implement a credible plan that reduces its excessively high debt leverage. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Bonten Media Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Bonten Media Group Inc. Subordinated CC CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6 Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Bonten Media Group Inc. Senior Secured B- CCC+
Recovery Rating 1 3