FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms H&R Block ratings
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms H&R Block ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On April 25, H&R Block announced a strategic realignment, gave 	
guidance around revenues and earnings for fiscal-year 2012, and reported an 	
increased level of new claims of breaches of representations and warranties at 	
Sand Canyon Corp.	
     -- Following our review, we affirmed our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on 	
the company. The outlook remains negative.	
     -- We believe that losses from new claims at Sand Canyon will be 	
consistent with historical loss experience. We also expect that H&R Block will 	
reduce its leverage with the reduction in EBITDA due to the 2011 sale of RSM 	
McGladrey Inc.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 	
issuer credit rating on H&R Block Inc. The outlook remains negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action is based on the company's strong liquidity, our view that it 	
will deleverage its balance sheet, and our view that its losses from new 	
claims of breaches of representations and warranties at Sand Canyon Corp. 	
(SCC; not rated) will be small.	
	
H&R Block has a strong liquidity position following the 2012 tax season. As it 	
has done historically, the company generated significant cash during the tax 	
season. The company currently has enough cash on its balance sheet (outside of 	
H&R Block Bank) to easily cover the debt maturities coming due within 12 	
months--if it chooses to pay them down. 	
	
We believe that H&R Block will deleverage its balance sheet through a debt 	
paydown, when it refinances $600 million of senior notes coming due in January 	
2013. The company sold RSM McGladrey Inc. in November 2011, and, as a result, 	
we expect its EBITDA to be significantly lower than for fiscal-year 2011, 	
which ended April 30, 2011. H&R Block released guidance on April 25, 2012, 	
that shows revenue declines of approximately 24% for fiscal 2012 and net 	
income declines of as much as 24%, largely due to the sale of RSM. We expect 	
that H&R Block will refinance its upcoming maturities in mid-2012 and pay down 	
some of its debt at that time. 	
	
We believe that losses from the new claims of breaches of representations and 	
warranties at SCC will be small, consistent with its historical experience, 	
despite the very high claims level in fourth-quarter fiscal 2012. Our view 	
reflects the low level of losses from claims in second-quarter fiscal 2012. 	
Although claims in that quarter were also high, at $483 million, the actual 	
losses of those claims analyzed through Jan. 31, 2012, were less than 1% of 	
claims. We expect that the company will work through the new claims for the 	
quarter, which were $543 million as of April 24, 2012, and provide greater 	
visibility into the losses from those claims over the next 120 days. 	
	
Our review followed H&R Block's announcement of a strategic realignment of its 	
organization. The firm plans to eliminate 350 positions, close 200 	
underperforming stores, and change some management positions, including the 	
chief financial officer and the president of retail tax services.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that H&R Block will contend with risks 	
from a number of factors in 2012, including the renewal and extension of its 	
$1.7 billion committed line of credit and the refinancing of $600 million of 	
debt coming due in January 2013. 	
	
In our analysis, we assumed that, following its refinancing, H&R Block's 	
corporate debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio (which includes operating leases, and 	
excludes EBITDA attributable to H&R Block Bank and increasing levels of 	
seasonal debt during tax season) will remain at a strong level--approximately 	
2.3x or less annually. If this ratio consistently exceeds this level, then we 	
could lower the rating. A significant stock repurchase that affects H&R 	
Block's liquidity by limiting the company's ability to pay down debt during 	
the refinancing could also lead to a downgrade. We could also lower the rating 	
if losses from new claims of breaches in representations and warranties exceed 	
our expectations and lead to significant losses. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
H&R Block Inc.	
 Issuer Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   	
	
Block Financial LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                 BBB                	
 Commercial Paper                 A-2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.