TEXT-S&P rates Atlas Pipeline's notes 'B'
September 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Atlas Pipeline's notes 'B'

Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B'
issue rating and '5' recovery rating to Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P.'s 
$300 million senior unsecured notes offering. The partnership intends to use
proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Atlas is a
midstream energy partnership that specializes in natural gas gathering and
processing, and the transportation of natural gas liquids. Our corporate credit
rating on Atlas is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. As of June 30, 2012, Atlas
had about $713 million in debt, a debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4x, and adequate
liquidity.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 
April 18, 2012

RATINGS LIST

Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P.
Corp. credit rating                B+/Stable/--

New Rating
$300 mil. senior unsecured notes   B     
 Recovery rating                   5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

