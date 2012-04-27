TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner Cable Inc

April 27 - - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Time Warner Cable Inc.'s (TWC) $3.5 billion, five-year revolving credit facility. Other ratings on TWC, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, are not affected. The New York City-based cable-TV operator reported over $24 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. The modest reduction in the amount of the revolver does not affect our view of TWC's liquidity as "adequate," an assessment which recognizes that its predominantly subscription-based business model affords significant visibility into revenue and cash flow. Ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong" business risk profile, underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S. cable operator, solid cash flow generation, and a robust, high-bandwidth network. The rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV business is mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to mid-single-digit basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and to Verizon's and AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services, at least in the near term. Importantly, both the rating and the stable outlook anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage of no more than the 3.25x metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Time Warner Cable Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Time Warner Cable Inc. $3.5 bil five-year revolvg credit facility BBB