TEXT-Fitch cuts LB-UBS 2003-C1 ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes and affirmed 14 classes of LBUBS commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2003-C1. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool since last review. Fitch modeled losses of 3.91% of the outstanding pool. The expected losses of the original pool are at 3.04%, which includes 0.59% in losses realized to date. Fitch is concerned with the maturity concentration of the pool as 77 loans (33.24%) will mature by the end of 2013, among which 60 loans are non-defeased (9.36%). An additional five non-defeased loans (23.24%) have anticipated repayment dates (ARD's) by the end of 2013. Current cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $1.19 million are affecting classes M through T. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has reduced 37.32% to $859.5 million from $1.371 billion. There are 18 defeased loans (30%) within the pool. Fitch identified 14 (9.6%) Loans of Concern, of which three (1.59%) are specially serviced. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the 1010 Wayne Avenue loan (2.46%). The loan is secured by a 14-story, 196,196 square foot (SF) office property in Silver Spring, MD. The property has experienced cash flow issues due to occupancy declines. The servicer reported occupancy was 72% at year-end (YE) December 2010, with the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for YE 2010 and YE 2011 reporting at 0.98 times (x) and 0.62x, respectively. The March 2012 rent roll showed significant improvement in occupancy at 95% as a result of late 2011 and early 2012 leasing activity. The loan remains current as of the April 2012 payment date. The second largest contributor to loss is secured by a 138,646 SF office property located in Columbia, MD (1.57%). The property has recently experienced significant vacancy loss and incurred non-recurring expenses related to the sale of the property and assumption of the subject loan in mid-2011. As of YE December 2011, the property was 73% occupied and DSCR reported at 0.56x. The loan, which is scheduled to mature in February 2013, remains current as of the April 2012 payment date. The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan secured by a 552,485 SF industrial/warehouse building located in West Springfield, MA. The loan transferred to the special servicer in August 2009 for monetary default. A receiver was appointed in September 2010. The servicer has reported they are dual-tracking foreclosure and a possible note-sale. Fitch downgrades the following classes, and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$18.9 million class L to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$6.9 million class M to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$6.9 million class N to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 100%; --$10.3 million class P to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 30%. Fitch affirms the following classes, revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$31.2 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$537.5 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$64.0 million class A-1b at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25.7 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25.7 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.6 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.9 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$17.1 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.9 million class G at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.9 million class H at 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$12.0 million class J at 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$10.3 million class K at 'A-sf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$5.1 million class Q at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$5.1 million class S at 'Csf'; RE 0%; Fitch does not rate class T. Classes A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only class X-CL. Class X-CP has paid in full. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)