TEXT-S&P revises Allscripts Healthcare Solutions outlook

Overview -- U.S. health care software provider Allscripts reported first-quarter results below expectations, revised down its guidance for 2012, and announced a series of management and board turnovers. -- We are revising our outlook on Allscripts to negative from stable and affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects weaker-than-expected operating performance in the March 2012 quarter and heightened near-term operational uncertainty. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook revision reflects the recent Board of Director and senior management turnover, which we believe will elevate the level of operational and execution risk in the near term. In addition, we believe that this announcement and weak 2012 guidance could portent a shift in financial policy via a more aggressive and accelerated share repurchase program. Rationale The ratings on Allscripts reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company will maintain its "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile despite significant management and board turnover, highly competitive market conditions, and unclear growth strategies. We believe that the company will continue to generate positive cash flow and that liquidity will not be compromised by an increased emphasis on shareholder returns. Allscripts is a provider of clinical software, connectivity, and information solutions to health care providers, including physicians and hospitals. The company's products include electronic health records (EHR), e-Prescribing, integrated clinical, revenue cycle and performance management software, and patient care management software. Allscripts maintains one of the largest ambulatory footprints in the U.S., with over 180,000 physicians using its solutions. Its acquisition of Eclipsys, completed in mid-2010, expanded Allscripts' reach to hospitals and established a platform to potentially compete more effectively against larger, integrated solution providers. Allscripts, with revenues in excess of $1.4 billion in fiscal 2011, competes in a highly fragmented HCIT market with competitors who either have a longer track record of providing integrated health care solutions (e.g., Cerner, Epic) or greater financial resources (e.g., GE, McKesson). Allscripts' fair business risk profile also reflects its acquisitive growth strategy and ongoing integration of Eclipsys products. However, we believe that Allscripts' good revenue visibility, with two-thirds of its revenues recurring from software maintenance contracts and other professional services, will enable the company to maintain EBITDA margins above the 20% area, albeit lower in the near term than historical margins of about 24%. We view Allscripts' financial risk profile as intermediate. We expect relatively flat revenues in fiscal 2012 based on weak bookings and near term weakness in demand due to new software releases scheduled for the second half of the year. We anticipate Allscripts' operating cash flow will decline in fiscal 2012 but also note that it will have some degree of stability, given the significant recurring revenue base. Adjusted leverage is about 1.2x as of March 2012, down from mid-2x post the Eclipsys acquisition. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adjusted leverage at or below the mid-2x over the rating horizon, which provides moderate financial cushion for earnings volatility. While we forecast accelerated share repurchases in the future, we also expect that company's shareholder returns will be pursued in a manner that maintains credit quality in line with the current rating. Liquidity We view Allscripts' liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash balances of $176 million as of March 2012, a $250 million revolving credit facility, and expected positive funds from operations (FFO) during fiscal 2012. Uses of cash include capital spending in excess of $100 million, mandatory debt amortization of about $40 million, and discretionary share repurchases. Our assessment of Allscripts' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more and also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA. -- Because of the company's recurring revenue base and fully available $250 million revolving credit facility, we believe Allscripts could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- We believe the company would still be able to comply with its maintenance covenants, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- There are no near-term maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Allscripts, published Aug. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects potential downside volatility in near-term operating results given senior management and board turnover. We could lower the rating if 2012 operating performance is significantly worse than the current guidance, or if management pursues more aggressive financial policies, including shareholder returns, such that adjusted leverage is on a trajectory to approach 3x. We could revise the outlook to stable if Allscripts can maintain leverage at or below the mid-2x level and performs in line with the revised guidance, while maintaining financial policies that preserve credit quality in line with the current rating. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Senior Secured BBB Recovery Rating 1