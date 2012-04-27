FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Allscripts Healthcare Solutions outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. health care software provider Allscripts reported
first-quarter results below expectations, revised down its guidance for 2012,
and announced a series of management and board turnovers.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Allscripts to negative from stable and 	
affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects weaker-than-expected operating 	
performance in the March 2012 quarter and heightened near-term operational 	
uncertainty.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. to negative from stable. In 	
addition, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. 	
	
The outlook revision reflects the recent Board of Director and senior 	
management turnover, which we believe will elevate the level of operational 	
and execution risk in the near term. In addition, we believe that this 	
announcement and weak 2012 guidance could portent a shift in financial policy 	
via a more aggressive and accelerated share repurchase program. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Allscripts reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the 	
company will maintain its "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" 	
financial risk profile despite significant management and board turnover, 	
highly competitive market conditions, and unclear growth strategies. We 	
believe that the company will continue to generate positive cash flow and that 	
liquidity will not be compromised by an increased emphasis on shareholder 	
returns. 	
	
Allscripts is a provider of clinical software, connectivity, and information 	
solutions to health care providers, including physicians and hospitals. The 	
company's products include electronic health records (EHR), e-Prescribing, 	
integrated clinical, revenue cycle and performance management software, and 	
patient care management software. Allscripts maintains one of the largest 	
ambulatory footprints in the U.S., with over 180,000 physicians using its 	
solutions. Its acquisition of Eclipsys, completed in mid-2010, expanded 	
Allscripts' reach to hospitals and established a platform to potentially 	
compete more effectively against larger, integrated solution providers.	
	
Allscripts, with revenues in excess of $1.4 billion in fiscal 2011, competes 	
in a highly fragmented HCIT market with competitors who either have a longer 	
track record of providing integrated health care solutions (e.g., Cerner, 	
Epic) or greater financial resources (e.g., GE, McKesson). Allscripts' fair 	
business risk profile also reflects its acquisitive growth strategy and 	
ongoing integration of Eclipsys products. However, we believe that Allscripts' 	
good revenue visibility, with two-thirds of its revenues recurring from 	
software maintenance contracts and other professional services, will enable 	
the company to maintain EBITDA margins above the 20% area, albeit lower in the 	
near term than historical margins of about 24%.	
	
We view Allscripts' financial risk profile as intermediate. We expect 	
relatively flat revenues in fiscal 2012 based on weak bookings and near term 	
weakness in demand due to new software releases scheduled for the second half 	
of the year. We anticipate Allscripts' operating cash flow will decline in 	
fiscal 2012 but also note that it will have some degree of stability, given 	
the significant recurring revenue base.	
	
Adjusted leverage is about 1.2x as of March 2012, down from mid-2x post the 	
Eclipsys acquisition. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation 	
that the company will maintain adjusted leverage at or below the mid-2x over 	
the rating horizon, which provides moderate financial cushion for earnings 	
volatility. While we forecast accelerated share repurchases in the future, we 	
also expect that company's shareholder returns will be pursued in a manner 	
that maintains credit quality in line with the current rating.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Allscripts' liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with 	
sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash 	
sources include cash balances of $176 million as of March 2012, a $250 million 	
revolving credit facility, and expected positive funds from operations (FFO) 	
during fiscal 2012. Uses of cash include capital spending in excess of $100 	
million, mandatory debt amortization of about $40 million, and discretionary 	
share repurchases.	
	
Our assessment of Allscripts' liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors: 	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more and 	
also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in 	
EBITDA. 	
     -- Because of the company's recurring revenue base and fully available 	
$250 million revolving credit facility, we believe Allscripts could absorb 	
low-probability, high-impact shocks.	
     -- We believe the company would still be able to comply with its 	
maintenance covenants, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- There are no near-term maturities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Allscripts, published Aug. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects potential downside volatility in near-term 	
operating results given senior management and board turnover. We could lower 	
the rating if 2012 operating performance is significantly worse than the 	
current guidance, or if management pursues more aggressive financial policies, 	
including shareholder returns, such that adjusted leverage is on a trajectory 	
to approach 3x. 	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if Allscripts can maintain leverage at 	
or below the mid-2x level and performs in line with the revised guidance, 	
while maintaining financial policies that preserve credit quality in line with 	
the current rating.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Negative/--    BB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB                	
   Recovery Rating                      1

