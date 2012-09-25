TEXT-Fitch raises Barnabas Health, N.J. revs to 'BBB+'

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' the ratings on approximately $917 million of outstanding debt issued by the New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority on behalf of Barnabas Health. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated group, which represented approximately 95.7% of the consolidated system assets and 92% of the consolidated revenues in fiscal 2011, and mortgages on the system's acute care facilities. Per the final forbearance agreement the terms include liquidity covenant of 75 days cash on hand (DCOH) (consultant call-in) and a 60 DCOH floor, and debt service coverage ratio of 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS). KEY RATING DRIVERS CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The upgrade to 'BBB+' is supported by the continuation of the significant financial improvement which started with fiscal 2009 and has continued through fiscal 2011 and the six-month interim period ended June 30, 2012 (unaudited) with operating metrics comparing favorably to Fitch's 'BBB' medians. SIGNIFICANT MARKET PRESENCE: Barnabas Health is the state's largest healthcare system with six acute care hospitals and 3,142 acute care beds, numerous ambulatory locations and 4,700 affiliated physicians. Despite lower volumes, the system has, except for two of their facilities in Ocean County, maintained or slightly increased its market share in the areas it serves. GROWING LIQUIDITY: Despite significant payments required by the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), pension funding and pay down of debt, robust cash flow from operations enabled Barnabas Health to increase their unrestricted cash and investment to $862.8 million at the 2012 interim period, equal to 136 DCOH, 11.5x cushion ratio, and 88.2% cash-to-debt, all well in line with the 'BBB' medians. SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The series 2011 financing reduced the system's bank exposure and the level of capital appreciation bond accretion, with variable rate debt at under 10% of outstanding long-term debt. Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) was 3.8x in fiscal 2011 and 4.3x though the interim period. MADS is a moderate 2.8% of revenues, but debt-to-capitalization remains very high at 100%. CURTALED CAPITAL SPENDING HISTORY: Capital spending has picked up in fiscal 2011 after several years of limited investment in facilities dictated by past financial challenges. While no major capital projects are on the drawing board currently, Fitch believes the system will need to increase their percentage of private beds and continue to update their facilities to maintain their competitive standing. INTENTION TO GROW SYSTEM: The affiliation discussions with Atlantic Health System have been suspended, primarily due to legal hurdles regarding anti-trust issues. However, the system is committed to increasing their footprint and is open to exploring other potential relationships, with no details available to date. Some uncertainty remains regarding the possibility of a management contract to operate the state-owned University Hospital in Newark, though management stated that then system would not be liable for operating losses or capital needs. CREDIT PROFILE The upgrade to 'BBB+' reflects the sustained improvement in both Barnabas Health's liquidity and operating results since its 2008 default under its bond and bank documents. Despite softening inpatient admissions in fiscal 2011 and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2012, the system's net patient revenues grew by 8% and 5.6%, respectively, as management continues to execute on the strategic improvement plan started in 2008 and focuses on strengthening the system's tertiary and quaternary centers of excellence and invests in the expansion of the outpatient network. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's belief that the organization will sustain the improved level of performance and will continue to build up its liquidity position based on the strong operating cash-flow, which could result in upward rating pressure over the medium term. The system reported operating income of $131.4 million in fiscal 2011 on revenues of $2.6 billion, up from operating income of $64.2 million in the prior fiscal year. The strong fiscal 2011 performance translated into an operating margin of 5.1% and operating EBITDA margin of 10.2%, both which compare favorably to the 'BBB' category medians of 1.9% and 8.3%, respectively. Through the first six months of the 2012 fiscal year, operating performance further improved, with the system posting operating income of $86.6 million, equating to operating margin of 6.5% and operating EBITDA margin of 11.6%. The year-to-date results include $28 million of one-time items, the largest a $25 million rural floor settlement, but management reports that they are well poised to meet their budgeted 2012 operating income of $113 million even when excluding the one-time items. Barnabas Health continues to face challenges with Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood, which posted a $14.3 million loss from operations in 2011. Management is in the process of evaluating alternative delivery models for this facility, leveraging the proximity of the system-owned Community Medical Center in Toms River, with the goal of reducing losses while providing an appropriate level of services for the service area population. Following through on a previously articulated succession plan, effective January 2012, the system's Chief Operating Officers, with 20 years of tenure with the Barnabas Health, assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer after the retirement of the prior chief executive. The execution of the series 2011A, B and C bond financing produced a much more conservative debt structure, reducing exposure to bank renewal risk, eliminating failed auction rate bonds and reducing accretion from capital appreciation bonds. Variable rate debt represents roughly 10% of total debt and the system has no exposure to interest rate swaps. The robust operating performance resulted in solid coverage of MADS in 2011 of 3.8x by EBITDA, exceeding Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2.8x, and coverage of MADS is reported at 4.3x through the 2012 interim period. MADS as percent of revenues at 2.8% is moderate and favorable to the 'BBB' category median as well. Liquidity metrics have now improved and are consistent with the 'BBB' category medians based on a slow, but steady improvement since their lowest level in 2008. Unrestricted cash and investment were reported at $862.8 million at June 30, 2012, up from $644 million at fiscal year-end 2011 , translating to 136.1 DCOH, cushion ratio of 11.5x and cash-to-debt of 88%, in line with respective 'BBB' category medians of 128.4 DCOH, 9.4x cushion ratio, and 82.7% cash to debt. Liquidity build-up will continue to remain a key credit factor given the system's need to invest in programs and fund physician integration strategies in what is expected to be a tougher reimbursement environment. Next year will be the last year of the organization's payment to the Department of Justice, and the approximately $30 million can offset what may be a reduction of the supplemental payments the system receives under various state and federal programs. Fitch views the past history of suppressed capital spending as a credit concern. The system's average age of plant is high at 18 years. Capital spending has slowly increased and had been budgeted to equal approximately $85 million in this fiscal year, equivalent to 100% of depreciation, a level which management is planning to maintain at minimum for the foreseeable future. However, based on strong cash flow from operations and improved liquidity, management expects capitals spending will reach $125 million this year and may be increased to that level for 2013 as well. While management reports that there are no pressing large capital needs at the present time, capital investment will be a key issue in order to maintain the system's competitive position, driven by the need for more private beds. The pursuit of a potential affiliation with Atlantic Health has been terminated, primarily due to difficulties obtaining federal anti-trust clearance. The inability to partner with Atlantic Health may, however, open the option for other affiliations. The system is committed to a growth strategy in order to be able to in the future engage in population-based risk reimbursement models, for which it needs to have a greater geographic footprint. To that end, management has also focused on growing the system's outpatient network. Barnabas Health has recently entered into two joint ventures: with RADNET, Inc. to further build out a statewide network of diagnostic imaging centers, and with Surgical Care Affiliates to jointly acquire ownership of specialty surgical services in northern and central New Jersey. Following the planned dismantling of the UMDNJ system, which will become effective July 2013, Barnabas Health may be interested in a management contract to operate University Hospital in Newark, which will remain State owned. According to management, any potential management contract would need to be structured so that Barnabas Health would not be responsible for operating losses, capital investment or legacy debt. The relationship could allow for the integration of certain clinical programs, enhance graduate medical education and result in a more rational employment of assets in that service area and an improved quality of patient care. It is Fitch's belief that any potential transaction would be undertaken only to the extent that is would not jeopardize the organization's improved credit profile. Barnabas Health consists of six free-standing acute care hospitals, two children's hospitals, a free-standing psychiatric hospital and various other health care entities operating in northeastern and coastal New Jersey, with corporate headquarters located in West Orange. Barnabas Health had total revenues of $2.6 billion in 2011. Barnabas Health covenants to disclose to bondholders on a quarterly basis. For additional research please see: 'Fitch Rates Barnabas Health, NJ's 2011 Revs 'BBB' and Upgrades Outstanding Debt; Outlook Positive, dated Sept. 26, 2011, and Fitch's New Issue Report dated Oct. 20, 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012; --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', July 23, 2012.