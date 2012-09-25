FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch servicer report on CWCapital Asset Management
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch servicer report on CWCapital Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on CWCapital Asset
Management LLC. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing
operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011;
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Aug. 16, 2010.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: CWCapital Asset Management LLC

U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

