TEXT-S&P revises Language Line outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. translation service provider Language Line Holdings LLC's second-quarter operating performance was below our expectations, and we expect headroom with covenants to fall below 10% in the third quarter. -- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the covenant headroom will continue to tighten over the near to intermediate term. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Language Line Holdings LLC to negative from stable. Existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, were affirmed. Rationale Our rating outlook revision to negative from stable reflects our expectation that performance could remain weak and the company's financial policy will remain very aggressive, causing covenant headroom to continue to fall as the covenant levels step down. We expect covenant headroom to be under 10% for the foreseeable future. The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Language Line's financial policy will remain very aggressive and leverage will remain high, which underpins our assessment of the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). Lease-adjusted leverage is currently at 5.9x and we expect it to remain over 5.5x for the remainder of 2012 and in 2013. The rating also reflects the company's vulnerability to clients moving their translation services in-house, and continued pricing pressure in the over-the-phone interpretation (OPI) market. The company is also vulnerable to economic cyclicality. We believe the company's revenue will continue to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate over the next year. These factors contribute to our view of Language Line's business profile as "weak." Clients typically use Language Line as a supplement to in-house, multilingual capabilities. Although Language Line is the leading outsourced OPI provider, the company's clients could move more of their translation services in-house. Spanish-language OPI accounts for around 70% of Language Line's total billed minutes. As the volume of Spanish-English translation demand grows and Spanish language ability becomes more prevalent, it can become more economical for a client to reduce outsourcing. The company's customer base is reasonably diversified, with its largest customer accounting for less than 5% of its sales. However, four industries--insurance, financial services, health care, and government--have historically accounted for more than 70% of revenue. Consolidation or weakness in these industries could affect Language Line's operating performance. In 2012, we expect revenue will decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, while EBITDA declines at a mid- to high-single-digit rate. We believe the company should be able to maintain a good EBITDA margin (excluding equity-based compensation) of more than 40%, partially because of variable components in its cost structure. In 2013, we expect that revenues will be down slightly and EBITDA will fall at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate as a result of continued pricing pressure. We expect the EBITDA margin to be 43% to 44% in 2012 and 2013. For the second quarter of 2012, revenue declined 5% year over year because of a decrease in OPI minutes and a decline in average rate per minute (ARPM). Over the same period, EBITDA (which is not the same as covenant EBITDA and excludes equity-based compensation expense) declined 9% as a result of lower revenue and increased legal expenses. The company's EBITDA margin, excluding equity compensation expense/credit, was 43.7% for the 12 ended June 30, 2012. In our view, Language Line has a "highly leveraged" financial profile. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) was 5.9x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. This is in line with the indicative financial risk threshold ratio of debt to EBITDA greater than 5x that we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile in our criteria. EBITDA coverage of interest was 2x for the same period. For full-year 2012, we believe leverage will remain in the high-5x area and coverage will remain around 2x. In 2013, we believe that leverage could come down as the company pays down debt through its excess cash flow sweep. In our view, the company may need to pay down additional debt beyond what is required to maintain some headroom with covenants as they step down. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was 11% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, down from 31% for the period a year earlier as a result of higher dividend payments. For full-year 2012, we expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow of 10% to 25%, depending on the company's decision to pay dividends in the second half of 2012. In 2013, we believe the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow could improve, depending on the company's financial policy. In our base case for 2013, we expect the company to pay out $10 million in dividends. Liquidity Language Line's liquidity is "less than adequate." Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- Net sources would remain positive despite a 15% EBITDA decline. -- However, we believe that the company will not maintain covenant compliance if EBITDA decreases by 15%. Liquidity sources include cash balances, which were $15.1 million as of June 30, 2012, and access to a $50 million undrawn revolving credit facility due 2015. We expect the company will generate moderately positive discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been a significant use of cash. Language Line's term loan amortizes at a rate of roughly $5.3 million annually, which it can cover with discretionary cash flow. As of June 30, 2012, the company had an 11% cushion of compliance with its financial covenants. However, its covenants step down in the third quarter of 2012 and twice in 2013. The leverage covenant is not computed by netting cash against debt. Although Language Line generates moderately positive discretionary cash flow, we are uncertain it will pay down debt to maintain an appropriate cushion of compliance with its financial covenants, given its historically aggressive financial policy. We expect covenant headroom to be under 10% for the remainder of 2012 and in 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Language Line, published May 1, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is negative. We expect Language Line's operating performance to remain weak, its financial policy to remain aggressive, and its covenant headroom to narrow. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company's margin of compliance with financial covenants could drop below 5%, with the potential for further narrowing. In addition to dividend payments, factors that could contribute to such a scenario include declines in OPI minutes and/or faster-than-expected deterioration of ARPM. Drivers of these factors could include client negotiating pressure, customers moving translation services in-house or to competitors, and customer consolidation. Although less likely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company resumes revenue and EBITDA growth (without any benefit from equity compensation credits), establishes 15% headroom with covenants, and convincingly moderates its aggressive financial policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Language Line Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Language Line LLC Tele-Interpreters Acquisition LLC Senior Secured First-Lien B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured Second-Lien CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.