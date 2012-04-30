TEXT-Fitch: Solvency II would boost covered bonds at SF's expense

April 30 - Covered bonds would attract significantly lower capital charges than securitisations under Solvency II because of an excessively conservative calibration of the rules. Fitch Ratings expects that the differences in capital charges would lead to increased covered bond issuance at the expense of securitisation. The capital charges for 'AAA' rated covered bonds range between 0.7% and 6% compared with prohibitively high capital charges of between 7% and 42% for 'AAAsf' rated securitisations. For more detailed capital charges and case studies see our report, 'Solvency II and Securitisation: Significant Negative Impact on European Market' (30 April 2012). Based on discussions with market participants, regulators and stakeholders, it is our understanding that the calibration of the risk-rating factors for securitisation assets in the latest draft rules have relied heavily on the performance of US subprime home equity loan securitisations. We consider it excessively conservative to calibrate rules for an industry as diverse as the global securitisation market based solely on the performance of one of its worst performing asset classes that largely no longer exists. For example, taking Fitch's ratings portfolio at end-July 2007 and adding all realised and projected losses, total losses for 'AAAsf' tranches are estimated to be 6.5% for US RMBS - one of the worst hit sectors in the industry due to the US housing market crash. Other sector losses are much lower. For example, EMEA and APAC AAAsf total losses are estimated at 0.8% and 0.7% respectively. The consistency of the approach is questionable. Other asset classes have not been treated similarly; for example by calibrating corporate or bank charges around distressed sectors or countries. Given the conservative calibration of the standard formula, the capital charges generated by this approach are likely to be different from those generated by insurers using internal models for securitisation assets. Internal models are based on the insurers' past experience with the asset class and available market information. They are likely to result in lower capital charges, given that a significant proportion of securitisation asset classes were significantly more stable during the financial crisis (although it is possible that local regulators, in an effort to provide a level playing field for all institutions, would overlay additional capital charges on internal models, as they can under Pillar II). The differences may result in distorted incentives for insurers using different methods. Many insurers using the standard formula may consider pulling out of asset-backed securities as an investment class. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Solvency II and Securitisation: Significant Negative Impact on European Market Global Structured Finance Losses - "The Credit Crisis Four Years On" Series