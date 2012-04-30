TEXT-S&P rates 407 East Development Group debt 'A-' (prelim)

April 30 (Reuters) - Overview -- We are assigning our preliminary 'A-' issue-level rating to 407 East Development Group General Partnership's C$300.0 million senior construction facility, due Dec. 18, 2016; C$455.8 million senior short-term bonds, due Dec. 18, 2016; and C$120.1 million senior long-term bonds, due June 23, 2045. -- In part, the ratings reflect what we view as straightforward construction work, simple and widely commercialized construction design and technologies, strong design-build joint venture parents, and adequate liquidity during construction. -- 407 East is borrowing C$875.8 million in senior debt to fund a new extension to Toronto-based Highway 407 under a design, build, finance, operate, and maintain mandate with the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp. -- The stable outlook reflects our view of the proposed construction arrangements and counterparty dependency ratings and assessments. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'A-' issue-level rating to 407 East Development Group General Partnership's (ProjectCo) C$300.0 million senior construction facility, due Dec. 18, 2016; C$455.8 million senior short-term bonds, due Dec. 18, 2016; and C$120.1 million senior long-term bonds, due June 23, 2045. The outlook is stable. Rationale The 407 East Development Group General Partnership (407 East or ProjectCo) is borrowing C$875.8 million in senior debt to fund a new extension to Toronto-based Highway 407 under a design, build, finance, operate, and maintain (DBFOM) mandate with the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp. (IO; representing the Province of Ontarioas off-taker). ProjectCo's mandate is separate from that of 407 International Inc. (A/Stable/--), which operates the existing Highway 407 express toll route (407ETR). However, the two have mutual owners in Cintra Infraestructuras S.A. (not rated; it owns 50.00% of 407 East and 43.23% of 407 International) and SNC-Lavalin Inc. (not rated; it owns 50% of 407 East and 16.77% of 407 International). 407 East intends to use the senior debt, equity, and public funds to finance pro forma construction period costs of about C$1.1 billion, including the initial works, tolling civil infrastructure (TCI), upfront transaction fees, capitalized interest, and other items. As with most Ontario public-private partnerships (PPP) deals, ProjectCo's proposed senior debt is heavily front-ended, with the senior short-term bonds and construction facility effectively bridge financing IO's substantial completion payments covering 85% of pro forma construction period costs. Only the amortizing senior long-term bonds will remain outstanding during operations. All senior debt will rank pari passu. Typical of Ontario availability-based PPPs, 407 East will pass down nearly all design, build, operations and maintenance responsibilities to large and reputable contractors, back-to-back. For construction, it will enter into a fixed-price, date-certain engineering and procurement construction (EPC) contract with a design-build joint venture (DBJV) between subsidiaries of Ferrovial Agroman S.A. (not rated; subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. ) and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (BBB+/Negative/--), supported by parent company guarantees (PCGs). Similarly for operations, it will enter into an operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation (OM&R) contract with a joint venture (OMRJV) between subsidiaries of Cintra Infraestructuras S.A. and SNC-Lavalin Group, also supported by PCGs. The ratings reflect our view of the following principal credit strengths: -- Straightforward construction work. We consider it a simple civil engineering task in a mostly rural locale, with minimal topographic, structural, geotechnical or traffic management challenges; -- Simple and widely commercialized construction design and technologies, with long performance records upon which to base rehabilitation costing; -- Experienced and strong DBJV parents. They have good project management skills and risk mitigation processes, together with a high-to-moderate contractual risk acceptance through the EPC contract that will include incentives to perform through liquidated damages (LDs), warranty, and latent defect provisions; -- Adequate construction liquidity to assist with potential contractor replacement and other unexpected costs. ProjectCo will have access to letters of credit (LCs) totaling 14.3% of the EPC construction contract price, with the DBJV posting 10% and shareholders posting 4.3% in support of their contingent equity commitments; -- Off-taker project agreement (PA) and accompanying contract documents which are generally familiar and supportive to senior lenders; -- Stable and predictable availability-based off-taker payment mechanism in operations, with no volume component, and a benign deduction regime; -- Simple suite of OM&R services, including pass down of rehabilitation risk to the OMRJV through the OM&R contract, with no benchmark or market testing; -- Strong OMRJV parents that have considerable financial resources and highly relevant experience operating 407ETR. While their experience operating 407ETR from 1999-2012 is shorter than 407 East's 30-year operation period, they have access to what we view as considerable performance data on Ontario roads and structures to further support their rehabilitation costing; and -- Above-average operation liquidity to assist with potential contractor replacement. ProjectCo will have access to an LC equaling 250% of the average annual service payment (including the rehabilitation payment; indexed) and a major maintenance reserve account (MMRA) supporting the first two major pavement rehabilitation cycles. We believe the following principal credit weaknesses offset the above strengths: -- An aggressive financial risk profile, with high pro forma gearing of 93-to-7 (including contingent equity) during construction. However, this is typical of similarly rated Canadian availability-based PPPs; -- Narrow senior debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) equal to 1.20x minimum and 1.97x average, excluding interest income. Given the large reduction in total senior debt following the construction period, we find the cash cushion associated with the minimum 1.2x DSCR somewhat modest in the context of projected OM&R costs. ProjectCo's pass-down of OM&R tasks to the OMRJV, combined with the above-average operation liquidity, mitigates our concern; -- Challenges related to meeting comprehensive at-risk species requirements and interfacing with numerous organizations to obtain permits and relocate utilities during construction. However, the DBJV has experience managing environmental and permitting approval processes, and has embedded cushion into its schedule. -- Availability-based off-taker payments that are linked to Canada's CPI, which might not exactly follow escalation of routine maintenance and rehabilitation costs in the Toronto area; -- Inflation exposure on 407 East's direct costs and related fees to the extent they increase greater than 2% annually. However, ProjectCo has substantial scope within projected cash flows to absorb a higher escalation rate on these costs, which are small. Like other Canadian availability-based PPPs, a high rate of inflation, while primarily hedged with indexed availability payments, would reduce the size of its equity distributions relative to its total costs, weakening cash flow sensitivities; -- Counterparty exposure to the senior construction facility lenders and hedge providers, which will be the Bank of Montreal (A+/Stable/A-1), Caisse Centrale Desjardins (AA-/Stable/A-1+), and potentially three other Schedule I Canadian banks. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of the proposed construction arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments. We could take a negative rating action if we saw material construction difficulties, although we view this as unlikely. We have used Ferrovial Agroman in our counterparty dependency assessment for the construction period, given the negative outlook on SNC-Lavalin Group. Accordingly, deterioration in its creditworthiness would likely prompt us to lower the rating on ProjectCo. Similarly, deterioration in the creditworthiness of the construction facility providers could also lead to a downgrade. We believe an upgrade is highly unlikely, even if counterparty credit worthiness increases, given the construction and operation period risks. Related Criteria And Research -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Assigned 407 East Development Group General Partnership C$300.0 mil. sr. fac. A-(prelim)/Stable due Dec. 18, 2016 C$455.8 mil. sr. short-trm bnds A-(prelim)/Stable due Dec. 18, 2016 C$120.1 mil. sr. lg-tm bnds A-(prelim)/Stable due June 30, 2045 