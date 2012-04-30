FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates 407 East Development Group debt 'A-' (prelim)
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates 407 East Development Group debt 'A-' (prelim)

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Overview	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'A-' issue-level rating to 407 East 	
Development Group General Partnership's C$300.0 million senior construction 	
facility, due Dec. 18, 2016; C$455.8 million senior short-term bonds, due Dec. 	
18, 2016; and C$120.1 million senior long-term bonds, due June 23, 2045.	
     -- In part, the ratings reflect what we view as straightforward 	
construction work, simple and widely commercialized construction design and 	
technologies, strong design-build joint venture parents, and adequate 	
liquidity during construction.	
     -- 407 East is borrowing C$875.8 million in senior debt to fund a new 	
extension to Toronto-based Highway 407 under a design, build, finance, 	
operate, and maintain mandate with the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view of the proposed construction 	
arrangements and counterparty dependency ratings and assessments.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'A-' issue-level rating to 407 East Development Group General Partnership's 	
(ProjectCo) C$300.0 million senior construction facility, due Dec. 18, 2016; 	
C$455.8 million senior short-term bonds, due Dec. 18, 2016; and C$120.1 	
million senior long-term bonds, due June 23, 2045. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The 407 East Development Group General Partnership (407 East or ProjectCo) is 	
borrowing C$875.8 million in senior debt to fund a new extension to 	
Toronto-based Highway 407 under a design, build, finance, operate, and 	
maintain (DBFOM) mandate with the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp. (IO; 	
representing the Province of Ontarioas off-taker). 	
ProjectCo's mandate is separate from that of 407 International Inc. 	
(A/Stable/--), which operates the existing Highway 407 express toll route 	
(407ETR). However, the two have mutual owners in Cintra Infraestructuras S.A. 	
(not rated; it owns 50.00% of 407 East and 43.23% of 407 International) and 	
SNC-Lavalin Inc. (not rated; it owns 50% of 407 East and 16.77% of 407 	
International). 	
	
407 East intends to use the senior debt, equity, and public funds to finance 	
pro forma construction period costs of about C$1.1 billion, including the 	
initial works, tolling civil infrastructure (TCI), upfront transaction fees, 	
capitalized interest, and other items. As with most Ontario public-private 	
partnerships (PPP) deals, ProjectCo's proposed senior debt is heavily 	
front-ended, with the senior short-term bonds and construction facility 	
effectively bridge financing IO's substantial completion payments covering 85% 	
of pro forma construction period costs. Only the amortizing senior long-term 	
bonds will remain outstanding during operations. All senior debt will rank 	
pari passu.	
	
Typical of Ontario availability-based PPPs, 407 East will pass down nearly all 	
design, build, operations and maintenance responsibilities to large and 	
reputable contractors, back-to-back. For construction, it will enter into a 	
fixed-price, date-certain engineering and procurement construction (EPC) 	
contract with a design-build joint venture (DBJV) between subsidiaries of 	
Ferrovial Agroman S.A. (not rated; subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. 	
 ) and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (BBB+/Negative/--), supported by 	
parent company guarantees (PCGs). Similarly for operations, it will enter into 	
an operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation (OM&R) contract with a joint 	
venture (OMRJV) between subsidiaries of Cintra Infraestructuras S.A. and 	
SNC-Lavalin Group, also supported by PCGs.	
	
The ratings reflect our view of the following principal credit strengths:	
     -- Straightforward construction work. We consider it a simple civil 	
engineering task in a mostly rural locale, with minimal topographic, 	
structural, geotechnical or traffic management challenges;	
     -- Simple and widely commercialized construction design and technologies, 	
with long performance records upon which to base rehabilitation costing;	
     -- Experienced and strong DBJV parents. They have good project management 	
skills and risk mitigation processes, together with a high-to-moderate 	
contractual risk acceptance through the EPC contract that will include 	
incentives to perform through liquidated damages (LDs), warranty, and latent 	
defect provisions;	
     -- Adequate construction liquidity to assist with potential contractor 	
replacement and other unexpected costs. ProjectCo will have access to letters 	
of credit (LCs) totaling 14.3% of the EPC construction contract price, with 	
the DBJV posting 10% and shareholders posting 4.3% in support of their 	
contingent equity commitments;	
     -- Off-taker project agreement (PA) and accompanying contract documents 	
which are generally familiar and supportive to senior lenders;	
     -- Stable and predictable availability-based off-taker payment mechanism 	
in operations, with no volume component, and a benign deduction regime;	
     -- Simple suite of OM&R services, including pass down of rehabilitation 	
risk to the OMRJV through the OM&R contract, with no benchmark or market 	
testing; 	
     -- Strong OMRJV parents that have considerable financial resources and 	
highly relevant experience operating 407ETR. While their experience operating 	
407ETR from 1999-2012 is shorter than 407 East's 30-year operation period, 	
they have access to what we view as considerable performance data on Ontario 	
roads and structures to further support their rehabilitation costing; and	
     -- Above-average operation liquidity to assist with potential contractor 	
replacement. ProjectCo will have access to an LC equaling 250% of the average 	
annual service payment (including the rehabilitation payment; indexed) and a 	
major maintenance reserve account (MMRA) supporting the first two major 	
pavement rehabilitation cycles. 	
	
We believe the following principal credit weaknesses offset the above 	
strengths: 	
     -- An aggressive financial risk profile, with high pro forma gearing of 	
93-to-7 (including contingent equity) during construction. However, this is 	
typical of similarly rated Canadian availability-based PPPs;	
     -- Narrow senior debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) equal to 1.20x 	
minimum and 1.97x average, excluding interest income. Given the large 	
reduction in total senior debt following the construction period, we find the 	
cash cushion associated with the minimum 1.2x DSCR somewhat modest in the 	
context of projected OM&R costs. ProjectCo's pass-down of OM&R tasks to the 	
OMRJV, combined with the above-average operation liquidity, mitigates our 	
concern;	
     -- Challenges related to meeting comprehensive at-risk species 	
requirements and interfacing with numerous organizations to obtain permits and 	
relocate utilities during construction. However, the DBJV has experience 	
managing environmental and permitting approval processes, and has embedded 	
cushion into its schedule.	
     -- Availability-based off-taker payments that are linked to Canada's CPI, 	
which might not exactly follow escalation of routine maintenance and 	
rehabilitation costs in the Toronto area;	
     -- Inflation exposure on 407 East's direct costs and related fees to the 	
extent they increase greater than 2% annually. However, ProjectCo has 	
substantial scope within projected cash flows to absorb a higher escalation 	
rate on these costs, which are small. Like other Canadian availability-based 	
PPPs, a high rate of inflation, while primarily hedged with indexed 	
availability payments, would reduce the size of its equity distributions 	
relative to its total costs, weakening cash flow sensitivities;	
     -- Counterparty exposure to the senior construction facility lenders and 	
hedge providers, which will be the Bank of Montreal (A+/Stable/A-1), Caisse 	
Centrale Desjardins (AA-/Stable/A-1+), and potentially three other Schedule I 	
Canadian banks. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view of the proposed construction arrangements 	
and counterparty dependency assessments. We could take a negative rating 	
action if we saw material construction difficulties, although we view this as 	
unlikely. We have used Ferrovial Agroman in our counterparty dependency 	
assessment for the construction period, given the negative outlook on 	
SNC-Lavalin Group. Accordingly, deterioration in its creditworthiness would 	
likely prompt us to lower the rating on ProjectCo. Similarly, deterioration in 	
the creditworthiness of the construction facility providers could also lead to 	
a downgrade. We believe an upgrade is highly unlikely, even if counterparty 	
credit worthiness increases, given the construction and operation period 	
risks. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011 	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Assigned	
	
407 East Development Group General Partnership	
 C$300.0 mil. sr. fac.                 A-(prelim)/Stable	
  due Dec. 18, 2016	
 C$455.8 mil. sr. short-trm bnds       A-(prelim)/Stable	
  due Dec. 18, 2016	
 C$120.1 mil. sr. lg-tm bnds           A-(prelim)/Stable	
  due June 30, 2045	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.