#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Preferred Residential Securities 05-1, 05-2, 06-1

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 30 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our 	
updated U.K. RMBS criteria.	
     -- Preferred Residential Securities 05-1, 05-2, and 06-1 are backed by 	
nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Preferred Mortgages.	
    	
     April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS 05-1),
Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS 05-2), and Preferred Residential
Securities 06-1 PLC (PRS 06-1) (see list below).	
	
Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed 	
securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty 	
criteria, given our recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see 	
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 6, 2010).	
	
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes 	
of notes currently rated higher than 'B- (sf)' in PRS 05-1, PRS 05-2, and PRS 	
06-1, following the implementation of our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria 	
(see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").	
	
Until today's rating actions, the class A and B notes in PRS 05-2 and PRS 06-1 	
were also on CreditWatch negative following a breach of the documented 	
collateral-posting triggers (see "S&P Resolves 207 European RMBS 	
Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Negative Placements," published on Feb. 21, 	
2012). This was a result of our lowering our long-term counterparty rating on 	
the swap counterparty, Barclays Bank PLC, to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Nov. 29, 2011 	
(see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank 	
Criteria Change; Outlook Stable").	
	
PRS 05-1, PRS 05-2, and PRS 06-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions 	
originated by Preferred Mortgages Ltd. Half of the borrowers in each 	
transaction are classified as "self-certified" borrowers.	
	
Credit enhancement has increased for all rating levels in all three 	
transactions, due to deleveraging of the pool. All three transactions are 	
currently paying sequentially, as 90+ day delinquencies are greater than the 	
pro rata trigger of 22.5%. We have considered the possibility of this trigger 	
being breached and have taken into account historical arrears movements, in 	
order to determine when the transactions are likely to pay pro rata. We 	
incorporated this in our cash flow analysis.	
	
In all three transactions, our updated credit adjustments give rise to higher 	
weighted-average foreclosure frequencies (WAFF) and weighted-average loss 	
severities (WALS) at each rating level--leading to an overall increase in the 	
required credit enhancement. 	
	
The class A and B notes in all three transactions have sufficient levels of 	
credit enhancement to offset the increase in required credit coverage. We have 	
therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes in all three 	
transactions.	
	
PRS 05-1	
	
Total delinquencies in PRS 05-1 increased over the past year, to 39.65% from 	
37.34%. 90+ day arrears increased marginally by 0.39%; however, repossessions 	
increased more significantly--by 1.14 percentage points, to 1.56%.	
	
The class C notes pass our cash flow scenarios at a higher rating level, and 	
we have therefore raised our rating on the class C notes.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- S&P Resolves 207 European RMBS Counterparty-Related CreditWatch 	
Negative Placements, Feb. 21, 2012	
     -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank 	
Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class                 Rating	
            To                    From	
	
Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC 	
EUR188 Million, GBP271.2 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Rating Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
C1c         A+ (sf)               A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A2c         AAA (sf)              AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1a         AA (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1c         AA (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
D1c         BB- (sf)              BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
E           B- (sf)	
	
Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC 	
EUR125 Million, GBP183.85 Million, $70.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate 	
Notes 	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A2a         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2c         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1a         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1c         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C1a         A (sf)                A (sf)/Watch Neg	
C1a         A (sf)                A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
D1c         B (sf)                BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
E1c         B- (sf)               B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC 	
EUR107.6 Million, GBP288.432 Million, $145 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate	
Notes 	
	
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
C1a         A (sf)                A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C1c         A (sf)                A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
ETc         BBB (sf)              B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A2a         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2c         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1a         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1c         AA- (sf)              AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
D1a         B (sf)                BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
D1c         B (sf)                BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
E1c         B- (sf)               B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
FTc         CCC (sf)

