TEXT-S&P: Preferred Residential Securities 05-1, 05-2, 06-1

April 30 - OVERVIEW -- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our updated U.K. RMBS criteria. -- Preferred Residential Securities 05-1, 05-2, and 06-1 are backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Preferred Mortgages. April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC (PRS 05-1), Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC (PRS 05-2), and Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC (PRS 06-1) (see list below). Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given our recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes currently rated higher than 'B- (sf)' in PRS 05-1, PRS 05-2, and PRS 06-1, following the implementation of our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update"). Until today's rating actions, the class A and B notes in PRS 05-2 and PRS 06-1 were also on CreditWatch negative following a breach of the documented collateral-posting triggers (see "S&P Resolves 207 European RMBS Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Negative Placements," published on Feb. 21, 2012). This was a result of our lowering our long-term counterparty rating on the swap counterparty, Barclays Bank PLC, to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Nov. 29, 2011 (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable"). PRS 05-1, PRS 05-2, and PRS 06-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions originated by Preferred Mortgages Ltd. Half of the borrowers in each transaction are classified as "self-certified" borrowers. Credit enhancement has increased for all rating levels in all three transactions, due to deleveraging of the pool. All three transactions are currently paying sequentially, as 90+ day delinquencies are greater than the pro rata trigger of 22.5%. We have considered the possibility of this trigger being breached and have taken into account historical arrears movements, in order to determine when the transactions are likely to pay pro rata. We incorporated this in our cash flow analysis. In all three transactions, our updated credit adjustments give rise to higher weighted-average foreclosure frequencies (WAFF) and weighted-average loss severities (WALS) at each rating level--leading to an overall increase in the required credit enhancement. The class A and B notes in all three transactions have sufficient levels of credit enhancement to offset the increase in required credit coverage. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes in all three transactions. PRS 05-1 Total delinquencies in PRS 05-1 increased over the past year, to 39.65% from 37.34%. 90+ day arrears increased marginally by 0.39%; however, repossessions increased more significantly--by 1.14 percentage points, to 1.56%. The class C notes pass our cash flow scenarios at a higher rating level, and we have therefore raised our rating on the class C notes.

RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Preferred Residential Securities 05-1 PLC EUR188 Million, GBP271.2 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Rating Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative C1c A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A2c AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg B1a AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg B1c AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative D1c BB- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed E B- (sf) Preferred Residential Securities 05-2 PLC EUR125 Million, GBP183.85 Million, $70.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A2a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A2c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg B1a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg B1c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg C1a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg C1a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative D1c B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg E1c B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg Preferred Residential Securities 06-1 PLC EUR107.6 Million, GBP288.432 Million, $145 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative C1a A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg C1c A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg ETc BBB (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative A2a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A2c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg B1a AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg B1c AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative D1a B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg D1c B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg E1c B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed FTc CCC (sf)