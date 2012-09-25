FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Elan Corp's proposed notes 'BB-'
September 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Elan Corp's proposed notes 'BB-'

Overview
     -- Dublin, Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer Elan Corp. 
plans to spin off its drug discovery unit by year-end, subject to shareholder 
and bondholder approval.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Elan, and 
removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was listed with positive 
implications on Aug. 13, 2012. 
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level and a '2' recovery rating to 
Elan's proposed senior notes due 2019, proceeds of which will refinance $625 
million of existing unsecured debt. 
     -- The stable rating outlook assumes Tysabri will continue to expand 
despite competition and that our expectations of stronger earnings and cash 
flow will be realized post spin. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on Dublin-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer 
Elan Corp plc, and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was listed 
with positive implications on Aug. 13, 2012. Our 'BB-' ratings on unsecured 
issues of subsidiaries Elan Finance Corp. and Elan Finance PLC  were 
unaffected by the CreditWatch action. We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level 
and a '2' recovery rating to Elan's proposed senior notes due 2019, proceeds 
of which will refinance $625 million of existing unsecured debt. The rating 
outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Elan Corp. plc reflect our belief that it will remain entirely 
dependent on its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Tysabri, for the 
foreseeable future. This is highlighted by the proposed spin-off of Elan's 
discovery unit in the wake of the recent failure of an Alzheimer's treatment 
candidate. Consequently, we revised our assessment of the company's business 
risk profile to "vulnerable," from "weak." 

We now consider the financial risk profile to be "significant," rather than 
"aggressive," given the company's improved debt to EBITDA ratio as a result of 
asset sales and the approximately $20 million to $25 million of reduced 
interest expense as a result of this refinancing transaction. Should the 
spin-off of the drug development business (pending a shareholder vote and SEC 
10-12b filing) be completed, we could raise the financial risk score to 
"intermediate" if our expectation for a significant increase in cash flow and 
earnings materializes, as research and infrastructure costs decline reflecting 
the narrower business focus. While the financial risk profile improves, upon 
completion of the discovery unit sale, we would not likely consider a ratings 
upgrade because of Elan's vulnerable business risk profile.

We expect Elan's 2012 revenues from continuing operations to grow by about 
15%, and adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to be about one-third higher than the 
reported $147 million of 2011(excludes all contribution from the EDT business 
sold in September 2011). We assume a similar revenue increase in 2013, as 
Tysabri continues to penetrate the MS market. Our forecast indicates that the 
sharp cutback in research spending will lead to a doubling of EBITDA in 2013, 
to over $400 million.  

While Tysabri's prospects could be significantly diminished by safety and 
competitive issues, its competitive profile has recently benefited from 
adverse events tied to Novartis AG's oral MS drug, Gilenya. In 2011, there was 
a 13% increase in the number of patients on Tysabri therapy. Alternatively, 
there are patients in the higher-risk progressive multifocal 
leukoencephalopathy  population still being treated with Tysabri; they likely 
will discontinue use because of the risk. Several thousand higher-risk 
patients (out of a total of more than 64,000) discontinued Tysabri in 2011. 
Still, we believe market penetration will be the key driver in a 2012 revenue 
increase from Tysabri that could approximate 15%, predicated on the absence of 
currently unforeseen safety issues (e.g., those that led to injectable 
Tysabri's withdrawal shortly after it was initially introduced). Our similar 
double-digit revenue growth expectation for 2013 assumes new MS drugs are not 
of immediate significance. we do not expect Aubagio (Sanofi), just approved, 
and more efficacious threats from Biogen Idec and Teva Pharmaceuticals, 
potentially approved within a year, will meaningfully disrupt our base-case 
scenario for 2012 and 2013. The contraction in Elan's research supports our 
view that it will remain highly dependent on Tysabri. The recent clinical 
failure of its Alzheimer's disease treatment, bapineuzumab, was closely 
followed by the announced spinoff of its Neotope discovery unit, expected by 
year end. Elan is now a single product company, entirely reliant on Tysabri's 
performance. Although Tysabri does own market exclusivity thru 2020, 
alternative treatments are available for MS patients and additional products 
are under development as stated above. Considering these factors, we now view 
the business risk profile as vulnerable.

Relative to Elan's debt, expected debt to EBITDA of below 3.0x by mid-2013 
suggests an intermediate financial risk profile, because we believe Elan has 
the ability and intention to maintain debt leverage below the 3x maximum 
guideline for the category. The uncertainty surrounding the spinoff, expected 
2012 leverage of nearly 3.5x,and historically thin discretionary cash flow 
preclude us from raising the financial risk profile to intermediate.

Liquidity
We consider Elan's liquidity to be adequate. Despite sources of cash that 
could significantly exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months, we 
believe Elan might invest to broaden its portfolio and undertake 
shareholder-friendly financial transactions, thereby lowering cash balances. 
While increasing Tysabri profits and the potential monetization of Elan's 
remaining stake in Alkermes (with a current market value approximating $160 
million) should bolster liquidity, we expect these funds to be allocated to 
value investments. Relevant aspects of Elan's liquidity profile are: 
     -- Coverage of uses will be more than 1.5x over the next 12 to 24 months.
     -- Sources of liquidity likely will include funds from operations of 
close to $300 million in 2013, and cash balances exceeding $400 million 
following the spin. We expect uses of cash to include some investment in 
working capital and capital expenditures of under $50 million.
     -- Debt maturities and covenants are not a concern.
     -- However, given its product concentration, we do not believe Elan can 
absorb, without refinancing, a high-impact, low-probability event related to 
Tysabri.

Recovery analysis
Our issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Elan Finance 
PLC and Elan Finance Corp. is 'BB-' (one notch above the corporate credit 
rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for a 
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the 
complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published 
following this report on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Elan Corp. plc reflects our expectation that 
despite high level of reliance on Tysabri, the drug will generate strong 
earnings, supporting an improving financial profile Elan's significant 
reliance of Tysabri limits the possibility of a higher rating, even if 
leverage declines further. We could lower the rating, however, if increased 
competition leads to sustained market share losses and margin contraction, 
resulting in EBITDA declining to approximately $150 million, and adjusted 
leverage exceeding 4.0x. Additionally, shareholder friendly actions that 
suggest that leverage will be sustained above 4x could also lead to a lower 
rating. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Elan Corp. plc
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Watch Pos/--

New Rating
Elan Finance Corp.
Elan Finance plc

 Senior Unsecured
  US$500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2019     BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  

Ratings Affirmed
Elan Finance Corp.
Elan Finance plc
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

