TEXT-S&P: aerospace and defense sector prospects keep diverging
April 30, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: aerospace and defense sector prospects keep diverging

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 30 - The commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face
much different prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its
industry report card titled "Commercial Aerospace Makes Gains While Defense
Contractors Face Cuts," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.	
	
Demand for new aircraft continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector. 	
The introduction of new, more-fuel-efficient models has prompted large orders 	
from several major airlines. At the same time, manufacturers must navigate 	
through headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and 	
possible reduced availability of aircraft financing.	
	
"We don't expect the current flux in world economic conditions to result in 	
lower ratings on commercial aerospace companies in the next year," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Denicolo. "Commercial aerospace is a 	
global business, so weakness in one part of the world, such as Europe, should 	
not be a major hindrance if other regions are expanding."	
	
The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater turbulence 	
amid weaker demand. The U.S. defense budget likely will be flat or decline in 	
the next several years because of efforts to reduce the huge U.S. federal 	
budget deficit, the wind-down of operations in Afghanistan, and proposed 	
changes to U.S. military strategy. Austerity measures will similarly cut into 	
European defense budgets.	
	
Nonetheless, Standard & Poor's expects the credit quality of most commercial 	
aerospace and defense issuers to remain stable this year. 	
	
"Although revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers 	
will likely increase this year, we are unlikely to raise ratings yet because 	
of companies' need to increase investments to raise production rates," Mr. 	
Denicolo said. "However, we could revise the outlooks on some of the companies 	
to positive as the year progresses." 	
	
Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid cash flow 	
should help them withstand federal spending cuts. Small defense contractors 	
are more likely to suffer and could experience rating actions if budget cuts 	
reduce or eliminate one or more of their programs.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

