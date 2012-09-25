TEXT-S&P revises CrownRock LP outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company CrownRock L.P. has significantly developed its asset base. -- We are affirming the 'B-' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to positive. We are lowering our issue-level rating on CrownRock's senior unsecured debt to 'B-' from 'B'. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next 12 months if CrownRock can continue its solid operational performance and increase oil production to at least 10,000 Boe/d. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Midland, Texas-based CrownRock L.P. to positive from stable and affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on CrownRock's senior unsecured debt to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We have revised the recovery rating on the debt to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '2'. The revised recovery rating reflects our new methodology for assigning recovery ratings to E&P issuers and CrownRock's increased borrowing base to $275 million from $160 million. Rationale The positive outlook reflects CrownRock's progress in developing its asset base in the Permian Basin, which we expect to continue. CrownRock's second-quarter production of approximately 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) has more than doubled from year-ago levels, but remains small relative to peers to in the 'B' rating category. Nevertheless, if the company can avoid cost overruns and continue executing well in the Permian, it should increase production to more than 10,000 Boe/d over the next 12 months. We would view this level as appropriate for the 'B' rating. The ratings reflect CrownRock's small oil and gas reserve and production levels and the inherent capital intensity and earnings volatility of independent E&P companies. The ratings also incorporate the company's aggressive capital spending plans, a high percentage of undeveloped reserves, and reliance on one basin (the Wolfberry play in the Permian Basin) for its production growth and cash flows. These negative credit factors are partially offset by an oil-weighted reserve profile and a competitive cost structure. We consider CrownRock's business risk profile to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged." Under our assumptions, we project that CrownRock will generate EBITDA of approximately $125 million in 2012 and more than $200 million in 2013, resulting in leverage of roughly 2x over the next year and a half. We project that the company will generate funds from operations (FFO) of nearly $90 million this year and $150 million in 2013. We assume that capital spending will total $300 million in 2012 and decline to roughly $270 million in 2013. These levels would result in sizeable outspending of nearly $200 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We expect that CrownRock will use borrowings under its $275 million credit facility to fund its outspending. Our projections are based on the following expectations and assumptions: -- Our base case assumption is for oil to average $85 per barrel (bbl) for the remainder of 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. Our assumption is for natural gas to average $2.50 per million cubic feet (Mcf) for the remainder of 2012, $3/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter. -- We forecast that production will average slightly more than 6,000 Boe/d for all of 2012 and more than 12 Boe/d in 2013. We project that roughly 70% of this production will come from liquids (predominantly crude oil). -- We have incorporated hedges of approximately one-third of natural gas production (at nearly $5.50/Mcf) and three-quarters of crude oil production (at nearly $100/bbl) for the remainder of 2012. We have incorporated hedges of approximately 15% of natural gas production (at slightly less than $5.40/Mcf) and one-third of oil prices (at nearly $100/bbl) in 2013. Standard & Poor's characterizes CrownRock's business risk profile as "vulnerable." Total proved reserves are very small relative to rated peers, at approximately 64 million Boe (MMboe) as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of this reserve profile, nearly 80% is in the proved undeveloped category, to which we ascribe a higher level of risk. Nevertheless, we view CrownRock's core Wolfberry basin favorably, given that it is oil rich and that reserve life in the mature Permian basin tends to be long. Moreover, because CrownRock relies on less-expensive vertical drilling in the Wolfberry, its cost structure is competitive relative to its peers focused on horizontal and offshore drilling techniques. Looking forward, we forecast that costs will remain competitive, with cash costs projected to be in the $18/bbl area, as most of CrownRock's production is likely to remain weighted to the Wolfberry. Liquidity We characterize CrownRock's sources of liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We envision that sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x over the next year and that sources of liquidity minus uses will be positive even if EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%. -- Pro forma for its upsized borrowing base, liquidity was nearly $230 million on June 30, 2012, representing $14 million of cash on its balance sheet and approximately $215 million of availability on its $275 million borrowing base. -- We think that in a weak market CrownRock could cut its capital spending to $115 million and hold production flat. -- Under our base-case assumptions, we estimate the company will outspend internally generated cash flow by $100 million to $150 million over the next 12 months. We expect CrownRock to fund overspending in both years by drawing down its credit facility. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CrownRock to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next 12 months if CrownRock can continue its solid operational performance and increase production to at least 10 Boe/d, and maintain credit protection measures near current levels including debt leverage near 2x. We also expect sources of liquidity to remain adequate and profitability to stay above average during this time. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if production growth slows from projected levels, likely due to a change in operating strategy or significantly lower spending due to low crude oil prices. In addition, we would also assign a stable outlook if negative free cash flow exceeds current forecasts and liquidity declines more than forecasted. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CrownRock L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Lowered To From CrownRock L.P./CrownRock Finance Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency B- B Recovery Rating 4 2