TEXT-Fitch affirms Empresas Publicas de Medellin at 'BBB'

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings as affirmed Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P.'s (EPM) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The rating action affects USD500 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 and COP1.250 billion senior unsecured notes due 2021. Fitch has also affirmed EPM's national scale rating at 'AAA(col)' and its senior unsecured debt issuance program of COP2,000 billion at 'AAA(col)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. EPM's ratings reflect the company's low business risk resulting from its business diversification and characteristics as a utility service provider. EPM provides electricity, water and sewage water, natural gas distribution services as well as electric generation and telecommunication services. The company's ratings also reflect its solid credit protection measures supported by low leverage, healthy interest coverage and strong liquidity position. EPM's ratings also reflect the company's somewhat aggressive growth strategy as well as the company's exposure to regulatory risk, which is considered moderate. Low Business Risk: EPM's low business risk profile stems from its natural monopoly position as the main supplier of electric power, water and natural gas services to the Medellin's metropolitan area. The company is one of the largest generators of electricity within Colombia, with nearly 24% of the country's installed capacity, and the third largest telecommunications operator in Colombia. EPM's electricity distribution assets reach a network of approximately 4.7 million customers in six states in Colombia and four countries; the company provides water services to approximately 1 million users, and its telecommunications business has approximately 2 million clients. This diversification provides EPM with a stable and predictable cash flow stream, primarily derived from regulated utilities, thereby offsetting some of the company's hydrology risk. Strong Credit Metrics: EPM's financial profile is strong, characterized by healthy cash flow generation, low leverage and healthy interest coverage and liquidity. As of the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, EPM reported a consolidated EBITDA of approximately USD2 billion and total consolidated financial debt of approximately USD3.9 billion. This translates into a leverage ratio of 2.0 times (x), which is considered solid for the rating category. Interest coverage, as measured by EBITDA-to-interest expense is strong at approximately 6.9x as of the LTM ended June 30, 2012, mostly due to the company's low cost of funding. The company's adequate liquidity position is characterized by a manageable maturity schedule and satisfactory cash on hand of approximately USD1.5 billion as of June 2012. The company dividend policy has been moderate and is currently not considered a credit constrain. EPM has transferred as dividends, on average, between 45% and 55% of its net income to the city of Medellin. Although not considered likely in the near term, an increase in the company's dividend distribution policy could pressure its free cash flow generation, which is already expected to be negative due the company's investment plan. Aggressive Growth Strategy: EPM's growth strategy is considered aggressive, although the company is currently reviewing its goals after achieving its previously set target of reaching USD5 billion ahead of time. EPM's growth strategy is aimed at increasing consolidated revenues and EBITDA by investing in related business both within Colombia and abroad. Over the medium term, free cash flow is expected to be negative as the company funds its capital investment budget of more than USD12 billion. Fitch expects EPM's debt to increase moderately as the company finances a portion of its investments with debt while maintaining consolidated leverage ratios between 2.0x to 2.5x. Over the medium term, the company's interest coverage ratios might range between about 6.0x and 9.0x. This credit metrics would still be considered consistent with the company's assigned ratings. EPM's 10-year capital investment program is largely earmarked towards increasing generation capacity and investing in its telecommunication business. Of the approximately USD12 billion of estimated investments, approximately half will go towards generation, one quarter towards telecommunication industry and the balance will be divided between distribution, natural gas and water businesses. Among the largest investment projects is the development of the hydroelectric generation plant 'Pescadero Ituango' (Ituango), a 2,400 MW of installed capacity project with an estimated cost of USD5 billion. This project will be developed as a 50-year build, own, operate, manage and transfer (BOOMT) project. Construction time is estimated to be between eight to 10 years. Exposure to Regulatory Risk: EPM is exposed to some regulatory risk, but it is considered low. The bulk of EPM's consolidated revenues are generated either by regulated tariffs or medium-term contracts, which exposes the company to unfavorable tariff regimes. Historically, all regulatory entities in Colombia have been independent from central government and have provided a fair and balanced framework for both companies and consumers. Recent regulatory changes have had a neutral to marginally positive impact for the company's financial profile. Going forward, future regulatory changes are expected to be aimed at adding transparency to the market and the regulatory framework overall and to have a neutral impact on EPM's financial profile. EPM's diversified business profile further mitigates the company's regulatory risk as a simultaneous tariff decrease across all businesses is unlikely. Rating Drivers A negative rating action could result for any combination of the following factors; a steep decrease in electricity prices, coupled with low generation and poor electricity demand; a sustained increasing in leverage above 3.5x as a result of overly aggressive investment and/or acquisition strategy; and increasing intervention from the municipality of Medellin, EPM's owner. A positive rating action, although unlikely in the short term, could be considered if the sovereign rating is upgraded and the company succeeds in maintaining strong credit metrics despite its aggressive growth strategy. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 