FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: taxable closed-end funds reap low-cost funding
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: taxable closed-end funds reap low-cost funding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 () - Currently, taxable closed-end funds (CEFs) leverage
predominately using short-term bank funding, according to a new report by Fitch
Ratings. About $26 billion, or 74% of total structural leverage in the sector,
rolls over in less than one-year maturities. 

Short-term funding currently offers attractive borrowing costs that enhance 
returns for CEF common shareholders. However, short-term debt also exposes funds
to greater interest rate and funding rollover risk.

Recently CEF managers seem more interested in terming out a portion of their 
leverage to set borrowing costs at current low levels and reduce short-term 
rollover risk. Market feedback suggests that some funds are looking to move 
50%-75% of their capital structure to three- to seven-year terms while retaining
the remainder in existing short-term bank leverage for flexibility, cash 
management, and yield-curve diversification.

Fitch believes that actively managing both sides of the balance sheet is 
important for CEFs. CEF managers are increasingly diversifying sources and terms
of funding while balancing rollover risk with the cost of leverage under various
interest rate scenarios.

The full report, 'Taxable Closed-End Funds Reliant on Short-Term Debt Reap 
Low-Cost Funding at the Expense of Rollover Risk', is available at 
'www.fitchratings.com'. 

To receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end funds please go to:Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.