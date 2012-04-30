TEXT-Fitch affirms Agroton Public Limited at 'B-'

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agroton Public Limited's (Agroton) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. Fitch has also affirmed its National Long-term rating at 'BBB(ukr)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed Agroton's senior unsecured rating at 'B-'/'RR4' in relation to its USD50m Eurobond due in July 2014. The Long-term IDRs continue to reflect Agroton's above-average business risks, due to the strong cyclicality and seasonality of agricultural commodities, its weak free cash flow profile as a result of the large amount of capital tied up in working capital, its reliance on one geographical area in Ukraine and its small scale, as illustrated by net sales and funds from operations (FFO) for year-ended December 2011 of USD100m and USD8m respectively. Fitch expects FFO margin to improve in the coming years based on greater expected scale and productivity. These factors are mitigated by the long-term growth prospects for the agricultural sector in Ukraine and Agroton's large storage capacity (almost 100% of total grain production in 2011), which allows the company to sell grain at more convenient prices throughout the year. However, this policy exposes Agroton to sudden changes in grain prices. This could lead to a liquidity shortfall since Agroton currently does not have any committed undrawn bank facilities. Agroton discontinued its butter, pork, bread and flour and cheese businesses in 2011. Although the company is losing some vertical integration as a result, it did not have critical mass in some of these value-added segments. Fitch considers the concentration on crop growing and poultry production as neutral as it will help concentrate the group resources and time management on its core activities. The agency considers the group's financial risk as high for the rating level, as the capital tied up in current assets and the expansion plan are likely to translate into negative free cash flows by end-2013. Fitch acknowledges the high degree of flexibility in the capital spending programme, which provides a cushion against unfavourable market trends. Furthermore, management's commitment to maintain a maximum total debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x (throughout the year) and inventories that can be liquidated with relative ease should the need arise, underpins the group's debt servicing capacity. The ratings assume Fitch's expectation of a conservative financial policy, maintaining adequate liquidity reserves while minimising refinancing risk in the longer term. Fitch also acknowledges Agroton's better corporate governance relative to other Ukrainian peers, including two independent directors on the board and no related-party transactions. Negative rating action could occur if Agroton was unable to maintain cash on balance sheet plus inventories (as a percentage of total debt) above 80%, or if funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage remains above 3.5x, both over a two-year rolling period. Evidence of an unsatisfactory liquidity buffer by 2012 year-end or meaningful debt-funded capex could result in a revision of the Outlook to Negative in anticipation of the repayment of its bond due in July 2014. The 'B-'/'RR4' unsecured rating reflects Fitch's expectation of average recovery prospects in an event of default partly underpinned by the lack of any additional debt instruments. After including permitted debt carve-outs (USD10m) allowed in the bond documentation, bondholders may expect superior recoveries due to the lack of any meaningful priority debt and supported by high discounted asset values. However, this is capped at 'RR4' due to the Ukrainian jurisdiction of the surety providers. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Emerging Market Corporates; Cross-Sector Credit Factors Corporate Rating Methodology 2012 Outlook: CIS Agribusiness