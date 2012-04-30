FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. Media, Entertainment Stats Quarterly Q4
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. Media, Entertainment Stats Quarterly Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats
Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2011' report. This report provides a summary of
operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies
in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and
concerns.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Credit Encyclo-Media Volume IV: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S.
Media & Entertainment Sector' (Sept. 16, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Media and Entertainment Stats
Quarterly -- Fourth-Quarter 2011	
	
Credit Encyclo-Media Volume IV: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media
& Entertainment Sector

