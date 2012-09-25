FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: port ratings unlikely to falter due to potential East Coast strike
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: port ratings unlikely to falter due to potential East Coast strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has published a new special report titled 'East
Coast Port Strike: Credit Implications'. The report provides an update on labor
issues affecting East Coast ports as well as a brief analysis of the expected
credit impact of a strike or work stoppage.

The International Longshoreman's Association (ILA) coastwide master contract,
which governs containerized cargo on the U.S. East Coast, was set to expire on
Sept. 30, 2012. In response, the industry made preparations for the first
possible East Coast work stoppage to occur since 1977. However, a 90-day
extension of the contract was announced on Sept. 20, 2012 following two days of
negotiations aided by mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation
Service (FMCS). Going forward, negotiations will continue to be under
supervision of the FMCS.

While the potential remains for a work stoppage at the end of the 90-day
extension period, Fitch expects port credits to remain resilient in the face of
a strike. Contingency plans at potentially affected ports have envisaged 10-15%
cargo diversion over a month or so of stoppage, which is well below throughput
losses modeled in Fitch's rating case scenarios for ports. This fact, combined
with the levels of liquidity maintained by ports and the fixed rental payments
generally seen as the main source of revenues for ports in the container
business, serves to minimize the credit impact expected from any future work
stoppage.

The full report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Ports', Sept. 29, 2011;
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', July 12, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Ports
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.