#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Turks and Caicos guaranteed bonds 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating of the UK Government
Guaranteed Turks and Caicos Islands' US dollar 3.20% Notes due 2016 in the
amount of USD170,000,000.	
	
The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee
provided by the Secretary of State for International Development, for and on
behalf of the Government of the UK ('AAA'), in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee documentation.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 15 August 2011, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Sovereign Rating Methodology

