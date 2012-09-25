FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Abbott Laboratories 'AA' rating remain on watch negative
September 25, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Abbott Laboratories 'AA' rating remain on watch negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. diversified pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories 
intends to split off its global proprietary pharmaceutical operations into a
separate company, to be named AbbVie, leaving the lower margin established 
pharmaceutical operations with Abbott.
     -- At this time, neither the exact composition of either business or 
their financial structure is known, but both will be smaller and less diverse 
than Abbott is now. 
     -- On Oct. 19, 2011, we placed our 'AA' long-term and corporate credit 
ratings and 'A-1+' commercial paper rating on Abbott on CreditWatch with 
negative implications. The ratings remain on CreditWatch at this time.
     -- Resolution of the CreditWatch listing awaits publicly disclosed 
details of the exact business and financial structure of Abbott post spinoff.
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'AA' 
long-term rating and 'A-1+' short-term rating on Abbott Park, Ill.-based 
diversified pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories remain on CreditWatch, 
where we placed them with negative implications on Oct. 19, 2011.

Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects the smaller business risk profile and 
uncertain financial risk profile of the remaining operations at Abbott. 
Precisely which pharmaceuticals will remain with Abbott is uncertain, although 
the emerging-market focus is clear. Abbott's pharmaceutical segment now 
accounts for the majority of earnings and cash flows, with little significant 
product concentration. Its nutritional business, with the well-recognized 
Similac brand of infant nutritionals, has positions in mature and emerging 
markets. The worldwide diagnostics unit has strong positions in 
immunochemistry assays, hematology, and molecular diagnostics. The vascular 
unit benefits from the growing success of the Xience family of drug-eluting 
stents (DES) over its competitors.

Acquisitions often strengthen these positions. For example, Abbott's presence 
in the ophthalmic market was established through the early 2009 purchase of 
Advanced Medical Optics (AMO). In 2010, Abbott added substantially to its 
international presence through the $6.7 billion acquisition of the 
pharmaceutical business of Belgium-based Solvay SA and $3.7 billion purchase 
of India's Piramal branded generic drug business. In our view, Abbott has a 
solid track record of successfully integrating acquisitions. 

Liquidity
Abbott's liquidity is "exceptional," supporting our 'A-1+' commercial paper 
rating. Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the 
next two to three years. Our assessment of Abbott's liquidity incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 2x over the 
next two to three years.
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to 
continue exceeding uses.
     -- Debt to capital is more than 30% below the level specified by the sole 
financial covenant in its credit agreement.
     -- With its ample cash balance and a largely undrawn $6.7 billion 
revolving credit facility, which supports a large commercial paper (CP) 
program, we believe Abbott could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 
low-probability events.
     -- In our assessment, Abbott has well-established, solid relationships 
with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets.
 
Sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012, included cash and readily available 
investments of $11.4 billion. The company also has access to revolving credit 
facilities totaling $6.7 billion, which it used to backup CP issuance. We 
expect Abbott to generate discretionary cash flows of about $5 billion 
annually. The largest recurring call on cash is the dividend the company pays 
to shareholders, which we expect to be about $2.7 billion in 2012. The payment 
of this dividend sometimes will exceed a quarter's free cash generation. We 
believe Abbott will readily pay near-term maturities of $1.0 billion in 2012. 
Postretirement funding obligations are modest. 

CreditWatch
Resolution of the CreditWatch listing awaits publicly disclosed details of the 
exact business and financial structure of Abbott post-spinoff. Although the 
established pharmaceutical products segment will be retained by Abbott 
Laboratories, the pharmaceutical segment's sales base will become smaller. The 
distribution of the $18 billion of debt carried as of June 30, 2012, is the 
second major uncertainty reflected in the CreditWatch listing.

Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

Abbott Laboratories
 Corporate Credit Rating           AA/Watch Neg/A-1+
 Senior Unsecured Rating           AA/Watch Neg
 Commercial Paper                  A-1+/Watch Neg


Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
