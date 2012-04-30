TEXT-S&P raises International Power PLC

Overview -- Standard & Poor's now sees U.K.-based international power producer International Power PLC (IPR) as a core subsidiary of France-based multi-utility GDF SUEZ S.A. because it is the legal structure for GDF SUEZ's international energy business unit. -- We are therefore equalizing the ratings on IPR with those on GDF SUEZ. -- We are raising the long-term rating on IPR to 'A' from 'BBB-', raising the issue ratings on IPR's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'BB+', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch positive. -- The stable outlook mirrors that on GDF SUEZ. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international power producer International Power PLC (IPR) to 'A' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, we raised the issue rating on IPR's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'BB+', and removed both ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on April 10, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action follows the completion of our review on IPR's links to and degree of integration within France-based multi-utility GDF SUEZ, which owns 70% of IPR, and has offered to buy the remaining 30%. The offer has been accepted by all IPR's independent board members, but remains subject to the approval of IPR's minority shareholders. We now see IPR as GDF SUEZ's core international energy business unit. We consider IPR, which accounted for 26% of the utility's 2011 EBITDA, to be an integral part of GDF SUEZ and the pillar of its strategy, which aims to find growth opportunities outside mature European markets. Although it is currently included in a separate U.K.-listed entity as a result of the reverse takeover of IPR in 2011, we consider IPR to be fully integrated into GDF SUEZ's operations, strategy, control, and management. IPR is especially well integrated into its parent's liquidity, financing, and risk management policies. Consequently, we equalize the ratings on IPR with those on GDF SUEZ, in line with our parent-subsidiary criteria. We see IPR's business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define the term, supported by its leading position as a global power producer, sizable and diversified asset base, and increasing focus on contracted assets. These strengths are partly offset by evidence of project risk, in particular for highly complex generation assets, and by the exposure to emerging economies' country risks. Furthermore, the high level of minority interests in the main projects reduces control over cash flow and introduces cash leakage. We understand that GDF SUEZ's minority buyout involves the potential conversion into equity of notes issued by IPR finance vehicles International Power Finance (Jersey) II Ltd., International Power Finance (Jersey) III Ltd., and International Power Finance (Jersey) Ltd. We continue to see the senior unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by IPR as structurally subordinated to debt issued at the operating company level, mainly significant amounts of project finance debt. This includes the senior unsecured notes issued by another IPR finance vehicle International Power Finance (2010) PLC, as well as the convertible notes. Liquidity We assess IPR's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria. We estimate that planned cash resources--mainly comprising available cash, committed credit lines, and our assessment of funds from operations (FFO)--will cover planned cash outlays by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. Our assessment of IPR's cash resources includes: -- Credit lines extended by GDF SUEZ for a total EUR2.5 billion at year-end 2011. This liquidity package does not include another facility granted by GDF SUEZ--the so-called tranche A--that covers all IPR's budgeted expenditures. -- EUR3.7 billion of unrestricted cash available on Dec. 31, 2011, of which 30% is held at the parent company level and the rest at the subsidiary level. -- Our estimate of about EUR3 billion for FFO. Cash outlays over the next 12 months mainly comprise: -- Our assessment of capital expenditure (capex) of EUR3 billion, of which EUR0.5 billion is earmarked for maintainance capex. -- Debt maturities amounting to EUR2.9 billion. -- Final dividends on 2011 earnings amounting to EUR336 million. In addition we expect IPR to remain, on average, operating cash flow positive after capex over 2012-2015. Outlook The stable outlook on IPR mirrors that on GDF SUEZ. It also factors in our assumption that IPR will remain a key operating unit of the GDF SUEZ group. Any rating action we might take on GDF SUEZ, including an outlook revision, would lead to a simultaneous and identical change on the ratings and outlook on IPR. We might also consider a negative rating action on IPR if its core position in the GDF SUEZ group weakened. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers -- , Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- S&P Credit FAQ Addresses Questions About Its Investment-Grade Rating On International Power PLC, Feb 6, 2012 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From International Power PLC Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Pos/-- International Power Finance (2010) PLC* Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos International Power Finance (Jersey) II Ltd.* Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos International Power Finance (Jersey) III Ltd.* Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos International Power Finance (Jersey) Ltd.* Senior Unsecured A- BB+/Watch Pos *Guaranteed by International Power PLC