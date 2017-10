Sept 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its rating on Freddie Mac's $3 billion medium-term step-up notes due Jan. 15, 2022. The notes are rated 'AA+', and the outlook is negative. (See our latest full analysis on Freddie Mac, published Jan. 23, 2012.) RATINGS LIST Rating Reinstated Freddie Mac $3 bil. medium-term step-up notes due 2022 AA+/Negative