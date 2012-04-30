FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Kenrick No 1 plc
April 30, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Kenrick No 1 plc

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kenrick No.1 plcApril 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Kenrick No 1 plc's RMBS notes final
ratings, as follows:	
	
GBP 164,500,000 Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook 	
GBP 122,000,000 Class A2 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook 	
GBP 52,600,000 Class B floating-rate notes: Not rated 	
	
The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, 	
available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures 	
used by West Bromwich Building Society, its servicing capabilities and the 	
transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes totals 18.5%, which is 	
provided by the subordination of the class B notes (15.5%), as well as a fully 	
funded reserve account of 3%. The notes represent the first standalone 	
pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Kenrick series. 	
	
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, 	
details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential Mortgage	
Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom	
- Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 12 August 2011 which are 	
available on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com. The agency modelled the	
transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by 	
the default model and under various prepayment and interest rates scenarios. The	
cash flow tests showed that the class A notes could withstand loan losses at the	
'AAAsf' rating level without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall 	
and can retire principal by legal final maturity. 	
	
West Bromwich Building Society provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template.	
All relevant fields were provided in the data tape. However, sufficient 	
repossession data has not been received. Fitch has therefore assumed a 	
conservative QSA, which is higher than the agency's standard assumption of 22%. 	
Fitch has made relevant adjustments to its assumptions with regards to loss 	
severity.	
	
Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults 	
and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be 	
available at www.fitchratings.com.

